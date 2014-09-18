BizHawk: PizzaRev to Take Over Kahuna Grill in Paseo Nuevo Mall

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Southern California pizza chain PizzaRev will open its first Santa Barbara County location early next year in the Paseo Nuevo mall downtown.

PizzaRev, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2012 under the “craft-your-own” stone-oven pizza model, will move into the current Kahuna Grill location at 12 W. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara in early 2015, according to Monica Rutkowski, a PizzaRev spokeswoman. A more exact date wasn’t available.

Kahuna Grill will close Oct. 26, although owner Kelly Brown said he will maintain the second location in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

Brown, founder of the Natural Café regional chain, told Noozhawk the Kahuna Grill lease is up in October, around the time he will open a Natural Café restaurant, also in the Camino Real Marketplace.

“We’re just going to focus on running the Natural Cafes,” said Brown, who owns nine of them and plans to open more in the near future.

Santa Barbara won’t be the only city to see its first PizzaRev. The pizza chain, which has locations in California, Minnesota, Texas and Utah — the closest now is in Oxnard — plans to open nearly a dozen more in California alone. Restaurants will also soon open in Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah.

Killer B’s Closes Original Location

Killer B’s BBQ and Bar will close its downtown Santa Barbara location at 718 State St. with the hope of expanding into a larger space.

The restaurant, which opened in 2011, was offering a limited menu and scaled-back hours this week at the original location, and will close up for good next Monday, according to owner Will L'Heureux.

He said he was still working on nailing down an official new location.

“We will be relocating to a larger space, and our goal is to reopen at our new location by no later than Nov. 1,” L'Heureux posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

He encouraged patrons to follow the page for updates on the planned grand reopening.

Fresh Venture Foods Leases Building in Santa Maria

Produce distributor Fresh Venture Foods will lease an industrial space at 1259 Furukawa Way in Santa Maria.

According to Lee & Associates, which negotiated the lease, Fresh Ventura Foods has leased the 31,500-square-foot space for a four-year term and will occupy a state-of-the-art cooler and distribution building.

Fielding Graduate University Adds East Coast Location

Santa Barbara-based Fielding Graduate University has added a new office on the East Coast.

Fielding, located at 2020 De la Vina St., will have a presence in Washington, D.C., at 1101 Connecticut Ave., NW, Suite 450, allowing the university to advance its strategic objectives of enhancing academic quality and innovation and strengthening its faculty development efforts nationwide.

Orlando Taylor, vice president of strategic initiatives and director of the Institute for Social Innovation, will serve as Fielding’s primary representative in the new location, where he will focus on advancing Fielding at a national level, forging partnerships for programs, new opportunities and faculty research and practice projects.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .