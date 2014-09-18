Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: PizzaRev to Take Over Kahuna Grill in Paseo Nuevo Mall

Killer B’s will close location, Fresh Venture Foods leases Santa Maria space and Fielding Graduate University opens East Coast office

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 18, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Southern California pizza chain PizzaRev will open its first Santa Barbara County location early next year in the Paseo Nuevo mall downtown.

PizzaRev, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2012 under the “craft-your-own” stone-oven pizza model, will move into the current Kahuna Grill location at 12 W. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara in early 2015, according to Monica Rutkowski, a PizzaRev spokeswoman. A more exact date wasn’t available.

Kahuna Grill will close Oct. 26, although owner Kelly Brown said he will maintain the second location in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

Brown, founder of the Natural Café regional chain, told Noozhawk the Kahuna Grill lease is up in October, around the time he will open a Natural Café restaurant, also in the Camino Real Marketplace.

“We’re just going to focus on running the Natural Cafes,” said Brown, who owns nine of them and plans to open more in the near future.

Santa Barbara won’t be the only city to see its first PizzaRev. The pizza chain, which has locations in California, Minnesota, Texas and Utah — the closest now is in Oxnard — plans to open nearly a dozen more in California alone. Restaurants will also soon open in Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah.

Killer B’s Closes Original Location

Killer B’s BBQ and Bar will close its downtown Santa Barbara location at 718 State St. with the hope of expanding into a larger space.

The restaurant, which opened in 2011, was offering a limited menu and scaled-back hours this week at the original location, and will close up for good next Monday, according to owner Will L'Heureux.

He said he was still working on nailing down an official new location.

“We will be relocating to a larger space, and our goal is to reopen at our new location by no later than Nov. 1,” L'Heureux posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

He encouraged patrons to follow the page for updates on the planned grand reopening.

Fresh Venture Foods Leases Building in Santa Maria

Produce distributor Fresh Venture Foods will lease an industrial space at 1259 Furukawa Way in Santa Maria.

According to Lee & Associates, which negotiated the lease, Fresh Ventura Foods has leased the 31,500-square-foot space for a four-year term and will occupy a state-of-the-art cooler and distribution building.

Fielding Graduate University Adds East Coast Location

Santa Barbara-based Fielding Graduate University has added a new office on the East Coast.

Fielding, located at 2020 De la Vina St., will have a presence in Washington, D.C., at 1101 Connecticut Ave., NW, Suite 450, allowing the university to advance its strategic objectives of enhancing academic quality and innovation and strengthening its faculty development efforts nationwide.

Orlando Taylor, vice president of strategic initiatives and director of the Institute for Social Innovation, will serve as Fielding’s primary representative in the new location, where he will focus on advancing Fielding at a national level, forging partnerships for programs, new opportunities and faculty research and practice projects.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 