Business

BizHawk: Regal Cinema Coming Soon to Santa Maria Town Center

Santa Barbara Tourist Hostel gets new owner, sign goes up at Hotel Goleta and RingRevenue rebrands as Invoca to serve new market

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 17, 2013 | 9:31 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

A November grand opening date has been set for the new 14-screen Regal Cinema at the Santa Maria Town Center.

Moviegoers will begin filling the theater’s 2,800 seats on Nov. 22, which is when construction crews will finish up work that began a year ago after a new owner bought the mall.

Ergs Xiv Reo Owner LLC purchased the property last October and has been working to revitalize the two-story mall across from City Hall ever since.

New Edwards Theatres signage has gone up at the cinema, which will allow movies to be shown in both 3D and 4D with a top-of-the-line sound system available, according to Amber Lease, the mall's assistant property manager.

The movie theater was built where the vacant former Gottschalks department store was located.

Capitoline Properties LLC Buys Santa Barbara Hostel

A local real estate investment and development company has purchased the Santa Barbara Tourist Hostel.

Capitoline Properties, LLC took over ownership of the city’s first and only hostel at 134 Chapala St. earlier this month from the previous owner, who management did not wish to identify, said Jared Filippone, vice president of Capitoline, a fairly new Santa Barbara firm.

Capitoline Management will handle operations at the hostel, which is set to undergo some routine maintenance repairs and get new furniture, among other upgrades.

Hotel Goleta
Crews install a new Hotel Goleta sign at the former Holiday Inn in Goleta. (William Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

Sign Goes Up at Hotel Goleta

A Hotel Goleta sign has finally gone up at the former Holiday Inn in Goleta, which went under new management last summer.

Kimpton Hotels bought the 160-room property and changed the name, as well as the hotel’s website.

The San Francisco-based company also purchased the Canary Hotel in downtown Santa Barbara last year.

RingRevenue Rebrands as Invoca

Santa Barbara-based RingRevenue has rebranded as Invoca in order to serve a new market.

RingRevenue, an inbound call marketing technology company founded in 2008, rebranded as Invoca to serve a wider base of marketers within a major gap in marketing technology and automation.

The rebranding effort allows the company to focus its business on serving internal marketing departments with its cloud-based software and telephony network.

Exiting its pilot stage, Invoca has experienced 650 percent revenue growth in the past two years and anticipates a $100 million revenue run rate by the close of 2015. 

Invoca also announced the addition of Brett Queener, executive vice president at Salesforce.com, to its board of directors.

ProYo Frozen Yogurt Available in More Locations

ProYo Frozen Yogurt, which was founded by local Nathan Carey, is now available at more Santa Barbara locations.

The “anytime frozen treat” is now being sold at Complete Nutrition, Swell’s Santa Barbara Athletic Club and Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, and is coming soon to Lazy Acres Market.

Carey, who attended Santa Barbara City College, crafted ProYo from a combination of creamy probiotic yogurt, protein and fruit — all packaged in a convenient 4-ounce squeeze tube that contains just 160 calories.

Jeff Paul
Jeff Paul

Montecito Bank & Trust Hires New Executive

Jeff Paul has been hired as senior vice president and director of retail and commercial banking at Montecito Bank & Trust to help lead the Santa Barbara County company in its Ventura County expansion efforts.

Paul is a Ventura native and has more than 30 years of local banking experience.

“Jeff Paul is one of the most respected bankers and community leaders in Ventura County,” bank CEO Janet Garufis said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

