BizHawk: Renaud’s Now Serving Dinner at Coast Village Road Location

Eight-seat Silver Bough restaurant set to open in Montecito Inn next month and SLO-based MindBody gets sold for $1.9 billion

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Renaud's Patisserie & Bistro is now serving dinner on Coast Village Road in Montecito.

The upscale breakfast, lunch and coffee house, which launched in Santa Barbara a decade ago, debuted its new dinner offering Thursday night.

“For me food is an art form on every level from preparation to presentation, and it has been a wonderful opportunity to develop new tastes and experiences for our customers with the dinner menu,” said French pastry chef and owner Renaud Gonthier.

“I'm known as a bit of perfectionist, and I am OK with that. I take the quality of our food and the experience of our customers very seriously.”

The restaurant, at 1187 Coast Village Road, is “fast-casual fine dining” with plenty of patio seating, and the new executive chef, Owen Hanavan, designed the dinner menus, Gonthier said in a statement.

Hanavan previously served as executive chef at Bottlest Bistro in Buellton and head chef at Barbareño in Santa Barbara, Gonthier said.

The menu will feature traditional French bistro items such as escargot, bouillabaisse, farmers' market vegetables, and French onion soup, as well as small bites. The restaurant will feature wines from the California Central Coast as well as the Provence and Bordeaux regions of France.

Dinner will be served from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. and Gonthier encourages reservations for parties of three or more people.

Renaud's has two other locations in Santa Barbara, in Loreto Plaza and on State Street, but the Coast Village Road location is the only one serving dinner.

Silver Bough dining experience opening soon

A couple blocks down the street on Coast Village Road is the Montecito Inn, home to the Silver Bough, a restaurant dining experience set to open to the public on Jan. 31.

The restaurant will offer one seating, for a maximum of eight people, on Thursday through Sunday, at 7 p.m. Reservations will be handled like theatre tickers, with release dates on the first day of each month for the following month’s performances.

Guests staying at the Montecito Inn will be able to purchase tickets a full year out, after reserving a room, owner and chef Frankland Lee said in a statement.

“Since arriving in Montecito, I’ve had an amazing time getting to know the locals through our food at The Monarch, as well as visitors from around the world,” Lee said. “Silver Bough is by far my most ambitious restaurant to date, and after opening our first six restaurants, along with having the opportunity to travel the world and eat amazing food over the last few years with my wife Margarita, we are incredibly excited to share everything that we’ve learned, tasted, and experienced from our own unique perspective. The evening will be an event, one we hope that epicurean pursuers and open-minded explorers alike will cherish and remember for many years.”

The tasting menu is paired with some of the “world’s greatest wines, finest spirits, craft cocktails, and tinctures made by the chefs themselves,” he said in a statement.

Tickets are $550 per person, including tax and gratuity, and dinners without alcohol will cost $450 per person.

For each dinner, ticket holders will check in at the front desk of the Montecito Inn for a pre-show beverage from a custom-made bar cart. Then, they will be led into the restaurant for Act I, during which a host will guide them through the story of the Silver Bough, which corresponds to each bite experienced over the course of the meal, Lee said.

Dish will range from smoked cultured butter and whipped caviar, to the potato stuffed with bone marrow, and a dish made of foie gras, and at the end of Act I, curtains will open to reveal the main stage: a kitchen-facing chef’s counter, with Lee and his team ready to serve dinner, according to a news release. Acts II and III will follow.

Mindbody sold

San Luis Obispo-based Mindbody has been sold to investment firm Vista Equity Partners for a reported $1.9 billion.

Mindbody makes scheduling software for the wellness, yoga and fitness industries.

“Mindbody's purpose is to help people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness,” said Rick Stollmeyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Mindbody, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to provide immediate liquidity to our shareholders at a significant premium to market prices and to leverage Vista’s resources and deep expertise to accelerate our growth while achieving that purpose more effectively than ever before.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.