BizHawk: Residence Inn on Hollister Avenue to Provide Extended-Stay Opportunities to Goleta Visitors

Construction on a three-story Marriott Residence Inn slated to open in the latter half of 2017 broke ground Tuesday at 6350 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

One of the primary objectives of the hotel is to meet the high demand for extended-stay lodging in the area for tourists and businesses, Marriott regional director Kim Hart told Noozhawk at Tuesday’s on-site ceremony.

The greater Santa Barbara area’s plentiful tourist attractions and burgeoning tech industry are attracting visitors who are looking to stay in town more than a few nights, Hart, developer Bob Olson, and City Councilman Tony Vallejo told attendees during their remarks.

The average stay at a Residence Inn, Hart said, runs five to 11 days, and many of the hotel’s customers are willing to stay at the next closest one in Oxnard in order to lodge at a Residence Inn.

“People want to feel like they’re away on vacation, not at their own home, but it’s literally feeling like you’re in a home,” Olson, president and CEO of R.D. Olson Development, told Noozhawk at the ceremony.

The 80,000-square-foot hotel will have 118 rooms that include suites and guestrooms that have kitchens and separate living, sleeping, and working areas.

“We negotiated a deal with Sares Regis, the landowner, 10 years ago,” Olson said. “Then we started our planning and then we brought our operating partner, Marriott International, in.”

The hotel will have a central courtyard with a pool, along with 1,300 feet of meeting space, a patio and fire pit, fitness center, complementary Internet access, and laundry facilities.

The development is a partnership between Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson and Irvine-based Joseph Martelli Real Estate Investments, and is Olson’s second hotel development in the greater Santa Barbara area after Marriott’s Courtyard Santa Barbara Goleta at 401 Storke Road.

The development’s design was partly inspired by Chumash culture, Olson said, after site inspections turned up numerous Chumash artifacts.

With help from the tribe, he said, developers will dedicate an interior wall by the lobby to Chumash history and showcase some of the artifacts that were discovered.

The development received the go-ahead from the City Council in 2014.

R&R Furniture opens in Hollister Village

R&R Furniture and Mattress celebrated its grand opening June 23 at its new location in Goleta’s recently finished Hollister Village at 7030 Hollister Ave.

The family owned business, whose initials stand for “Rest & Relaxation,” sells a wide range of household items — with an emphasis, of course, on large furniture and roughly 80 types of mattresses — and hosts a Basset HGTV studio and a La-Z-Boy Comfort studio.

“It’s been a great experience,” store manager Sunder Rana said. “It was great working with Westar (Associates), and the whole process was pretty smooth.”

The store is the second California location for the Texas-based company after one in Arroyo Grande opened in 2014.

“Once we starting to think about expanding and wanting to come into Goleta, we were just driving around, and we saw construction going up here in this area,” Rana said. “We then looked further into it and found out that there’s going to be a nice shopping center within an apartment community.”

Rana’s family took over the 103-year-old Texas business 15 years ago, and helped furnish the brand-new apartments surrounding the store.

“It might be a little bit of a challenge for the next couple of months to get more foot traffic in here,” she said.

“It’s a brand-new shopping center, so that is a bit of a challenge at the moment, but I believe the more tenants that are in here, the better it’ll get.”

R&R Furniture is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

Drinks by Fig Mountain and Pacific Pickle take home big awards

Santa Barbara County appears to be home to some of the best craft beer and Bloody Marys in the state, if not the world.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., which has six locations along the Central Coast, including four in the county, and Pacific Pickle Works, based in Santa Barbara, recently took home prestigious awards for some of their alcoholic beverages and ingredients at regional and international competitions.

Six-year-old Fig Mountain won Brewery of the Year at the California State Fair’s Commercial Beer Competition on June 9, and Best of Show at the San Diego International Beer Competition on June 18.

In May, Pacific Pickle’s Bloody Mary Elixir — its “secret sauce to making a perfectly seasoned Bloody Mary” — took home Best of Category at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and was named a Gold SIP Award winner for Bloody Mary Mixers in the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition.

As craft beer continues to explode in popularity, Santa Barbara has wholeheartedly embraced the industry, with numerous other breweries springing up around town.

Fig Mountain’s Santa Barbara taproom is located at 137 Anacapa St., and Pacific Pickle sells its products in numerous Santa Barbara stores.

Santa Barbara’s TOT is down for the month of May

As Santa Barbara continues to crackdown on short-term vacation rentals, its transient-occupancy tax revenues continue to gradually decrease from 2015 levels.

Even though vacation rentals are prohibited, they are required to pay TOT to the city the same way hotels and motels do.

In May, the city took in roughly $1.5 million in TOT — a 6.3-percent drop compared to May 2015, according to the city’s Finance Department.

The city budgeted $19.7 million in TOT for fiscal year 2016, which ends June 30. With one month left to count, the city has taken in about $16.8 million in TOT, the Finance Department reported.

The $1.4 million the city collected in April was a 2.4-percent decrease from the previous April.

