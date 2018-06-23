BizHawk: Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon Near Presidio in Santa Barbara

Rebecca Koch joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell; Nathan Hardy is the new associate at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray

Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant will open soon in downtown Santa Barbara, across the street from the Presidio.

The restaurant at 138 E. Canon Perdido St., will replace Julienne, and is expected to open in “two-to-three weeks,” said Andrea Steward, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Neal.

Andrea’s father, Rudy Alvaro, founded the first Rudy's restaurant at 305 W. Montecito St. in 1976.

The family is excited to return to the downtown area after closing the Paseo Nuevo store six years ago.

“There was a high demand for us to be back downtown,” Steward told Noozhawk. “The location was 100 percent ideal for us.”

Rudy’s has locations in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Buellton, and two more opening in Camarillo and the planned Canon Perdido location.

Steward said that she is just waiting on some final approvals from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and the city of Santa Barbara to approve the new Rudy’s sign.

She said the new restaurant will provide the same Rudy’s menu, along with some “healthier, lighter options.”

Steward is hiring up to 12 employees — cooks, cashiers and prep.

She believes that the downtown restaurant will be a popular destination.

“The amount of people who have walked in here and showed their excitement about this location is amazing,” Steward said.

Even with all the Mexican food options in Santa Barbara, Steward believes Rudy’s still stands tall.

“Everything is homemade,” Steward said. “We make everything from scratch daily.

The restaurant, Steward said, will likely be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rebecca S. Koch Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell

Rebecca S. Koch has joined the law firm of Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell.

She focuses on estate planning, probate, trust administration, business and real estate transactions.

Koch grew up in Santa Barbara and returned to the area in 2013 after working for a decade in the San Francisco Bay Area and Phoenix, Arizona.

Prior to joining Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, Koch spent several years in private practice, predominantly assisting clients with trust and estate matters. She was also the director of operations for a local skin care company.

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray Hires Nathan Hardy

Nathan Hardy is the newest associate at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.

Hardy has experience in litigation and working with and advising public agencies.

“We were impressed with Mr. Hardy’s experience working with special districts, government agencies, and public utilities. His advocacy of public policy is a direct complement to our team’s goal to crafting policies that support long term economic growth in our community and allow businesses to prosper.” said Partner Trevor Large.

Hardy also has expertise in public entity law, government ethics, campaign finance and open meeting laws.

Russell Story Joins Cornerstone Home Lending

Cornerstone Home Lending has hired Russell Story, a Southern California native with 15 years of experience in the mortgage business, as a loan officer.

Story was born and raised in Southern California, growing up in the mountain town of Wrightwood.

“Providing innovative service and mortgage guidance to help my clients make the best financing decisions for themselves and their families is my main goal,” Story said. “I love working with people and I enjoy forming relationships with my clients that are built on trust, integrity and hard work.

"I want people to see me as being ethical and approachable as well as hard-working. I want my clients to know that I will be there as a trusted resource long after their loan has closed.”

