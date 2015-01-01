BizHawk: Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar Gets Facelift

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Patrons of the Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar in downtown Santa Barbara will soon see a brand-new layout and design.

The restaurant and bar at 514 State St. has been under construction since December, and will unveil its new “open air bar” when the establishment reopens for business by the middle of January, according to Aron Ashland, managing Sandbar Santa Barbara partner.

He said the popular night spot has been closed in anticipation of the cosmetic changes, which involve opening up the bar by removing the outer wall facing State Street and other renovations.

Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, which opened in 2006, is owned by the same purveyors of the Baja Sharkeez brand, which has a location just across the street at 525 State St.

French Press to Open Goleta Coffee Shop

The French Press will open its third coffee shop on the South Coast after snatching up some space in Goleta.

According to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, which handled the deal, the Santa Barbara-based French Press owners have signed a lease to at 250 Storke Rd.

The French Press will occupy approximately 1,800 square feet of the former Bicycle Bob’s near the corner of Storke and Hollister Avenue, across the street from the Camino Real Marketplace.

The popular coffee joint currently operates two downtown Santa Barbara locations at 1101 State St. and 528 Anacapa St.

About 3,100 square feet of space remains available in the Bicycle Bob’s building, according to Radius.

The coffee business plans to renovate the space to include a more open layout and new patios for patrons.

Wolf Head’s Men's Clothing Opens

A new men’s clothing retailer has opened at 432 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Wolf Head’s Santa Barbara offers a variety of clothing brands, accessories, artwork and furniture, according to the company website.

The clothing store was founded by two brothers embedded in the fashion and design industry — Ruben and Cristian Sagastume — who will offer an online shop in addition to the brick and mortar location.

Carpinteria Properties Bought

A pair of Carpinteria investors have bought 764 Maple St. and 784 Maple St. in downtown Carpinteria.

Located on the corner of Maple and 8th streets, the property consists of two houses on a 10,454 sq. ft. lot, according to Hayes Commercial Group, which says the property attracted numerous offers and sold for $1.3 million — 20 percent above asking price.

The buyers are Carpinteria natives who aim to improve their hometown by renovating older residential properties in need of upgrades.

Lompoc Valley Medical Offers Patient Portal

The Lompoc Valley Medical Center is offering MyHealth Patient Portal, an online tool allowing patients the flexibility of accessing health information and other resources from virtually anywhere.

Patients 18 and older can use the free portal at Lompocvmc.com/myhealth to see their personal visit history and discharge information, review lab and radiology results, get lists of prescription medications and more.

Patients entering Lompoc Valley Medical Center can sign up for their personal account at the time of registration, and specialists are on hand to assist.

