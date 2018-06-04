Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:22 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Santa Barbara’s Eastside Gets Its First 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Goodwin & Thyne Properties celebrates 10 years; Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell law firm welcomes new partner; and Rabobank takes action after Target security breach

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 2, 2014 | 9:06 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Customers flowed in and out of a new 7-Eleven convenience store on Santa Barbara’s Eastside this week following the location's grand opening.

The 24/7 one-stop shop at 402 N. Milpas St. is the first 7-Eleven to open in the neighborhood.

Although the building at the corner of Milpas and Gutierrez streets has minimal signage, a temporary red banner out front lets passing pedestrians and motorists know the store is “Now Open.”

The renovated location was formerly a Fast Lane oil change service business.

Goodwin & Thyne Properties Celebrates 10 Years

Santa Barbara-based Goodwin & Thyne Properties Inc. is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month.

The firm that prides itself on taking a commission of 1.5 percent instead of the 5 percent to 6 percent charged by most companies has sold more than $800 million worth of property and represented hundreds of buyers and sellers during the past decade.

Goodwin & Thyne Properties was founded in January 2004 under the slogan, “We do more, and charge less.”

Company officials say they believe they’ve stuck to their main objective: Increase the value proposition for clients and your business, whatever the industry, will succeed.

Travis Logue
Travis Logue

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Hires New Partner

The Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP law firm has hired Travis Logue as a partner, effective this week.

Logue was previously principal attorney at Logue Law, a boutique Santa Barbara law firm that focuses on real estate transactions and litigation.

Both firms merged under the name Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell. 

Logue has experience in a wide range of complex civil litigation matters, and has represented clients in commercial, agricultural and residential real estate transactions and development. He has been a licensed California real estate broker since 2005.

Rabobank Offers to Replace Cards After Target Data Breach

Rabobank N.A. is taking the precautionary step of replacing debit cards believed to have been used by some of its customers at Target stores from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15.

The California community bank’s move follows Target Corp.’s announcement that millions of payment cards were part of a data breach during the period.

As a convenience, affected Rabobank customers may use their existing debit cards until new ones arrive, and limits on daily purchases and cash withdrawals will be unchanged at this time.

For additional safety, Rabobank cards are protected by Zero Liability, which pledges that customers will not be held responsible for fraudulent charges made with their cards.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

