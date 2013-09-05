BizHawk: Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream in Santa Barbara Closes Up Shop

Hairstylist inspires new salon at The Biltmore, Spice Avenue vacates State Street and Integrative Medicine Center to host open house

The Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream shop in the Paseo Nuevo mall in downtown Santa Barbara closed its doors this week.



Owner Robert Lee said the shop at 305 Paseo Nuevo had been open 10 years in the mall location before shutting its doors for good Monday.

Lee did not list financial troubles as a reason for closing up shop — rather a need to move on to the next best thing.

“People may speculate that the cost of doing business in Santa Barbara is to blame for the closure, but I moved here years ago because after surveying other parts of California, Santa Barbara is the destination I chose to have my business,” Lee told Noozhawk.

“We have loved our time with our scoop shoppe, and we are all hoping that you had as many enjoyable memories as we did on this incredible run! I am extremely grateful to all of my staff, family and countless friends. You have truly made my experience unforgettable.”

José Eber Salon to Open at The Biltmore

Ty Warner this week announced a partnership with revered hair stylist, José Eber, to open the José Eber Salon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Santa Barbara.

The new salon is expected to open later this year at the Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts property in space near the resort spa.

Eber, who is internationally known with more than four decades of star-studded experience, will soon announce his salon vision and introduce the Santa Barbara team of stylists who studied under his distinguished tutelage.

Spice Avenue Closes

Spice Avenue at 1027 State St. will close Friday, although the Indian restaurant menu will soon be found in Goleta.

Restaurant Owner Sunny Pujji said the Santa Barbara location is closing up after 10 years to consolidate with his other restaurant, India Club, at 5701 Calle Real in Goleta.

“We just want to say thank you to all our customers,” Pujji said, noting that customers will soon find the same Spice Avenue food menu at India Club, which has been open less than two years.

Reception Planned for Integrative Medicine Center

The Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara will host a reception at its new location at 533 E. Micheltorena St., Suite 101, on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The reception, which is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will feature refreshments and a chance to check out the facilities that cater to offering the latest evidence-based 21st century science and ancient healing arts.

Dr. Scott Saunders moved the center's headquarters into a nearby office as part of a larger vision to create a new Wellness/Spa facility, with triple the space of IMC's new location.

The grand project, which is slated for completion in 2014, aims to integrate the center’s Primary Health Care Wellness Group with the community.

ONTRApalooza Coming to Bacara

ONTRApalooza, which was recently listed as one of Forbes Magazine’s Must Attend Conference for Entrepreneurs, will be hosted next month at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

ONTRAPORT, an Inc. 500 Santa Barbara-based software company, will host the annual conference, which features two days of business education, entrepreneurial thought leadership and networking beginning Oct. 3.

Business coaches, bestselling authors, marketing gurus and experienced serial entrepreneurs are among the speakers at the event that draws attendees from across the globe.

Locals are invited to attend at a discounted price, and can find details by calling 855.668.7276 ext.102 or emailing [email protected]

Beneflex Insurance Receives Ranking Award

Inc. Magazine has ranked Beneflex Insurance Services, Inc. on its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents the most comprehensive look at America’s independent entrepreneurs, and ranks Beneflex Insurance among LivingSocial, Edible Arrangements, CDW, Lifelock and other prominent brands on the list.

Company CEO Daniel Cattaneo founded Beneflex Insurance in 2004 and has since led the business to experience more than 4,000 percent growth.

“At Beneflex our innovative products and services continue to expand the customer experience, which is leading to record growth,” Cattaneo said in a statement. “We focus on delivering high touch customer services to the employers we serve as well as the employees and their families. With the Health Care Exchanges coming in 2014, employers will need hands on service from their advisors, as some or all of the employees make a choice to participate in the exchanges or continue with the employer sponsored health plans.”

Susan Rogers Appointed Union Bank VP

Union Bank has appointed Susan Rogers as a vice president and regional director of trust and estate services at The Private Bank of Union Bank.

Rogers is responsible for managing a team of specialists in trust and estate services across the Central Coast, working with wealth management teams in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Monterey and Ventura.

The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms.

