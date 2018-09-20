Friday, September 21 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Closing Time for Santa Barbara Brewing Company, Which Will Be Replaced By The Cruisery

Gold's Gym reopens its remodeled downtown Santa Barbara location; Crush Wine Tasting and Kitchen opening Sept. 27; and LogicMonitor hires for its executive team

brewery Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Brewing Company is closing Oct. 1 and new ownership is opening The Cruisery in its location at 501 State St. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 20, 2018 | 8:35 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Say goodbye to the Santa Barbara Blonde, Rincon Red and Pacific Pale Ale. 

In less than two weeks, the iconic beers and the Santa Barbara Brewing Company will be nothing more than another State Street casualty.

The iconic brewery, at the corner of State and Haley streets, will shut its doors on Oct. 1, and the new owner will reopen the space at the end of the month as The Cruisery, a combination of cruiser and brewery.  

The new owner, Aron Ashland, is no stranger to the beer and wine industry.

He is the current owner of Santa Barbara Wine Therapy and a former manager at Sandbar restaurant.

Ashland said he saw an opportunity to buy the Santa Barbara Brewing Company and rebrand it. 

“We are going to change the feel of it in a lot of ways,” Ashland told Noozhawk. “We are going to keep making great beers and the best bar food we can come up with.”

Some downtown businesses have been struggling, and State Street has an 11-percent vacancy rate among retail storefronts. 

The Santa Barbara Brewing Company was hit by multiple competitors and the recently opened Finney's on the first block of State Street took a bite out of the brewery's business model. More breweries have moved into the Funk Zone area and Night Lizard brewery on the 600 block of State Street also recently opened.

None of that discourages Ashland. 

“I think it is the best spot in town,” he said. “I think we can change the whole block.”

The corner of State and Haley is really “the beginning of Santa Barbara,” he said. “We're extremely excited.” 

Gold's Gym to reopen

Gold’s Gym SoCal will reopen its downtown Santa Barbara location, 21 W. Carrillo Street, after extensive remodeling with a celebration featuring free live entertainment, cash prizes and special membership offers, according to a news release.

“We are dedicated to raising the bar for the Gold’s Gym experience by evolving and expanding our offerings through these renovations,” said Gold’s Gym SoCal President and CEO Angel Banos. “We encourage everyone to come out to our grand opening and try firsthand all the new amenities that Gold’s Gym has to offer.”

The event will include free food, drinks, photo booth, strolling magicians and hourly door and raffle prizes that include a $1,000 cash prize and an electric pedal assist bike.

Renovations are set to begin next at the Goleta location, followed by the Santa Barbara uptown location, with the goal of improving all Gold’s Gyms in the Santa Barbara area by the end of the year, according to the company.

The 15,992 square-foot gym is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Crush Wine Tasting and Kitchen plans grand opening

Crush Wine Tasting and Kitchen, 432 E. Haley Street, is planning a grand opening on Sept. 27.

La Cumbre Country Club food and beverage manager Michael Amador and his certified professional matchmaker wife, Lisa, came up with the Crush idea almost five years ago and have developed the nickname, the “Amadorables.” 

“I wouldn’t say it’s a dream come true since I’ve started restaurants,” Michael Amador said. “I would say it’s a project come true.” He previously worked as a chef at San Ysidro Ranch Resort and the Canary Hotel. 

Crush will feature more than 20 Central Coast wines from small, boutique producers whose wines can’t be found in retail stores, according to Amador. 

A Napa Technology wine dispenser is also available. Patrons buy a card, insert it into the dispenser and press a button for a taste, half glass or full measure of wine. On the Central Coast, the device is only available in Buellton and Ventura. 

Crush will also serve beer, kombucha and soft drinks. 

In addition to wine dinners, the Amadors plan to host meet-ups for singles and other groups. Lisa Amador recently re-branded her business as Amador Matchmaking, formerly Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

LogicMonitor adds to its executive team

Santa Barbara-based LogicMonitor has added two new members to its executive team

Mark Banfield, the former senior vice president of sales and international general manager at Datto (previously Autotask), joined LogicMonitor as chief revenue officer. Mark Kelly, former chief technology officer and chief information officer at Curvature, has been hired as senior vice president of customer experience.

Banfield and Kelly join during a period of rapid growth for LogicMonitor following Vista Equity Partners’ majority acquisition earlier this year, the company said in a press release.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 