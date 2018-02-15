BizHawk: Santa Barbara Honda Expanding Its Showroom

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

The Santa Barbara Honda dealership in Goleta is looking to expand its showroom and build a detached canopy.

The proposal went before the city's Design Review Board for a concept review this week.

Plans call for a 1,735-square-foot showroom addition, which would enclose the front covered patio and walkway area. Honda also wants to build a detached service canopy in the parking lot, for another 5,125-square feet.

As a result of the development, Honda will remove about 1,054-square feet of landscaping

The lot at 475 S. Kellogg Ave. is visible from Highway 217.

“Loss of landscaping isn’t great on a site that really doesn’t have much landscaping or curbside appeal, which I am not really sure how important that is to the dealership profession,” said Design Review Board member Bill Shelor.

Other board members urged the dealership to create a pedestrian walkway so that people don't have to walk through the parking lot amid the cars to get to the showroom. The property owner, Catelina Barber Corp., owns the nearby Toyota and Nissan dealerships.

No changes to those lots are currently proposed.

Deckers Brands goes solar

Deckers Brands in Goleta has installed nearly 1,200 solar photovoltaic panels on three of its buildings. The solar panels will power about one-third of Deckers’ electricity consumption.

“Today, we can install solar for about a third of what it would cost us only eight years ago, so it makes sense to take advantage of the increasingly attractive technology to reduce our carbon footprint and save money at the same time,” said Lance Lyon, director of facilities at Deckers. “We owe this to our environment as well as to our investors.”

Deckers has built interactive kiosks on-site so visitors and employees can see the output of solar panels and environmental benefits of the power generated, according to a press release.

The 394-kilowatt solar system will offset about 433 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, which equates to the emissions from over 1,000 barrels of oil consumed,” according to Deckers.

Santa Barbara Body Contouring Offers 'Slimming'

Losing weight can be difficult, but Santa Barbara Body Contouring says it can take away a little bit of the pain.

Beth Gorsky purchased the company in December. It uses non-invasive slimming technology to “shape and slim” the body.

“I love helping people reach the goals that they envision for themselves,” said owner Gorsky. “I know what works and believe in the results as I’ve seen for myself, and I would personally recommend it to anyone looking to lose inches, tighten the skin and enjoy a relaxing LED light treatment using safe and proven technology.”

The business at 211 W. Canon Perdido St. uses LED lights to burn fat resistant to diet and exercise. The technology relies on light, rather than scalpels, Gorsky said.

“There is no bruising, swelling, burning, pain or anesthesia required,” Gorsky said. “Each treatment takes about 25 minutes and you can be back to work.”

It uses high photonic red light lipo technologies

“It is the safest and least invasive way to sculpt the body,” she said.

Gorsky said the treatment stimulates the natural drainage of the lymphatic system, which flushes away retained fluid in the body, resulting in a slimming effect.

The contour light treatment can be used on essentially every part of the body where localized fat deposits exist that are resistant to diet and exercise; that includes the waist, hips, upper legs, thighs, and upper arms, according to the company.

