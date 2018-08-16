BizHawk: Santa Barbara Fine Art Gallery Opens in Arlington Plaza

Solvang gets a virtual reality entertainment center and Trattoria Mollie closes its Coast Village Road location

Santa Barbara Fine Art has opened inside Arlington Plaza, and the gallery showcases works from emerging local artists.

The gallery, at the 1324 State St. plaza, is owned and curated by Santa Barbara landscape painter Richard Schloss and his wife Julie.

“My paintings, in their subject matter and composition, are very serene and tranquil which appeals to people in this age of quick and assaulting images,” Schloss said.

On display at the museum are works from Arturo Tello, Larry Iwerks, John Wullbrandt, Carrie Givens, Rob Robinson and Michael Enriquez. Other artists include pastelist Marsha MacDonald and abstract painter Heather Gordon.

Schloss's paintings can also be found in permanent collections of four museums, including the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Ridley Tree/Westmont Museum and The Museum of Ventura County.

Schloss is one of the founders of the Oak Group, formed in 1986, whose mission was to bring public awareness to preservation efforts in areas throughout California.

Virtual reality in Solvang

Now you can kill zombies and magical dragons in Solvang.

Space VR has opened in Solvang Village Square, 320 Alisal Road, across from the Vintage Motorcycle Museum.

It is only one of a handful of VR entertainment centers in the country and offers customers the opportunity to experience reality in a new and thrilling way, according to a news release from the establishment.

The facility offers eight “immersive virtual reality booths” that allow for full 360-degree participation in a variety of computer-created environments.

Players wear headsets which transport them to hundreds of real or imaginary worlds, according to Space VR.

The games and experiences offered allow players to be a wizard, perform surgery, create and walk through 3-D paintings, dance in an 1980s disco, interact with magical pets, explore the depths of the ocean, discover the way out of an escape room, solve a film noir mystery, or go trekking in nature.

In addition to playing alone or with local friends, players can compete in virtual reality environment against or alongside players from all around the world, according to Space VR.

The virtual reality arcade is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Trattoria Mollie closes a location

A few months after opening a restaurant on State Street, Trattoria Mollie has closed its eatery on Coast Village Road.

The last day for the Montecito restaurant, 1250 Coast Village Road, was Sunday, General Manager Ali Ahlstrand told Noozhawk.

“We couldn’t agree on the lease terms with the landlord,” Ahlstrand said.

Ahlstrand opened the Mollie's 1218 State St. location in May.

