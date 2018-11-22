Pixel Tracker

BizHawk: Paseo Nuevo Getting Into Holiday Shopping Spirit

Santa Barbara Night Market, La Arcata highlight Christmas festivities; Samsara Wine Co. opening Goleta tasting room; Khao Kaeng now serving on Coast Village Road

Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara Click to view larger
Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara is getting into the holiday spirit with Santa Barbara Night Market and other activities planned. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 22, 2018 | 3:39 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Paseo Nuevo is ready for the holidays.

Promising to "bring the fun back to State Street," a new shopping concept is headed to the empty former Macy's building and opens on Friday.

The Santa Barbara Night Market is scheduled to open its doors at 4 p.m.

As of Wednesday evening, crews were working fast and furiously to complete setup of the pop-up booths.

Organizers said they envision the "first ever European-style Night Market."

The Santa Barbara Night Market plans to sell holiday-themed decor, and offer live music and food and drink. The night market will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, Thursday through Sunday, every weekend through Dec. 29.

"We are excited," said Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. "The Night Market will draw more people downtown this holiday season, benefiting all downtown businesses.  Great use of the Macy’s space, and in line with the city’s efforts to allow for “pop-up” retail."

Paseo Nuevo is also offering nightly snowfall shows, twice every night, in Center Court. Snow will fall down on the mall's Christmas tree. The mall will also feature carolers.

The event runs nightly from Friday through Dec. 31, with no show on Christmas Day.

In addition, Paseo Nuevo will feature "Silent Night" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 29. The event includes a silent disco holiday dance party.

The mall is asking people to wear their ugliest sweater and "be prepared to dance and sing-a-long to your favorite holiday tunes through headphones." The mall will offer headsets, but encourages people to come early to get theirs.

The day after Thanksgiving also marks Black Friday. Paseo Nuevo will open early, at 7 a.m.

Santa Claus is Coming

A few blocks down State Street, La Arcada Plaza will once again host its longstanding annual tradition.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 28, children can take photos with Santa Claus, experience strolling carolers, watch local music groups perform, and enjoy fresh popcorn and other foods. 

La Arcada Plaza is at 1114 St. 

Goleta Winery and Tasting Room

Samsara Wine Co. is celebrating the opening of a new tasting room, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 6485 Calle Real, Suite E, in the Los Carneros Business Park.

The event will feature light appetizers and wine. To reserve a spot, email [email protected] or call 805-729-8159.

Samsara Wine is based in Los Olivos.

Coast Village Thai

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar has opened a sister restaurant. 

Khao Kaeng, which means "curry on rice," opened two weeks ago at 1187 Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara. 

The Thai cuisine restaurant uses organic, all-natural and free-range products. The restaurant also features wine cellar of more than 300 bottles.

Small Business Event

Small Business Santa Barbara is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, in Storke Placita, 700 State Street. 

Local businesses will set up tables inside the paseo.

The Holiday Horns will perform holiday music from noon to 2 p.m., inside the Marshalls’ Patio, 900 State Street.

Ciao Basil's

In October of 2017, Rosemary Klein opened Basil's at 608 Anacapa St., named after her father. Her goal was to offer a casual dine-in Italian restaurant, but with high quality food. 

The restaurant, however, apparently never found an audience, and closed down earlier this month.

The spot has not enjoyed much luck with restaurants. Basil's lasted a little more than a year, but even prior to that Archrock Fish closed in 2015 after a short run.

The spot features a paid parking lot across the street, but there's not a lot of foot traffic on that part of Anacapa Street, and it was competing with a variety of other restaurants on the more visible and visited State Street.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

