BizHawk: Santa Barbara Shines with Holiday Spirit on State Street

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

They may be vacant, but they are not empty.

Eight vacant storefronts on State Street have been decorated with holiday spirit, under the theme "Santa Barbara Shines."

The Santa Barbara Shines State Street Window Walk transforms vacant storefronts into "whimsical holiday vignettes." Local designers and vendors collaborated to take the vacant storefront signs out of windows and replace them with holiday cheer.

"This event is all about community," said Natalie Greenside and Mel Mohr Brown, in a statement to Noozhawk. "We were looking for a way to bring designers together in a creative way around the holidays, and contribute to filling the void left by last year's fires and mudslide.

"By utilizing local talent and sourcing decor from area vendors and stores, we created beautiful holiday vignettes in vacant storefronts on State Street. We hope these windows give back in a small way to our beloved city."

Greenside and Mohr Brown created the program and work as interior designers at the Cearnal Collective.

The duo decorated 413 State St., the former site of Ukreb. In the window is a Christmas tree and wrapped presents.

A portion of the sponsorship proceeds will be donated to The Bucket Brigade.

The other addresses include: Ann James Interior Design, 1013 State St.; Eye of the Day, 907 State St.; Cabana Home, 627 State St.; La Mamma Creative, 601 State St.; Shannon Scott Design, 601 State St.; Hayley Bridges Design, 413 State St. (A); The Cearnal Collective, 413 State St. (B); and Steven Handelman Studios, 430 State St.

Montecito Magic

The Montecito Association will hold its first Holiday Magic event Saturday, Dec.15, in the Montecito Village.

“We’re excited that we can bring some holiday cheer to our community, and encourage everyone to come out and experience some magic in our Montecito Village," said Montecito Association Outreach Chair Megan Orloff.

The Montecito Village Grocery, 1498 East Valley Road, will offer free food samples, and firefighters will hand candy canes.

Santa Claus will make an appearance at Sotheby’s. Children can also get their face painted.

Nearby, Patrick Braid of the Wine and Cheese Shop, 1485 East Valley Road, Suite 14A, will host live band "Soul Rescue." Braid will hand out samples from his Montecito-branded lines of coffee, olive oil, and wines.

The Montecito Coffee Shop will have crafts, such as cookie-decorating.

In front of Pierre LaFond, 516 San Ysidro Road, visitors can enjoy the Light-Up-A-Life Christmas tree, according to a news release.

Several merchants are offering special deals for the event.

Oliver and Espig Gallery will be offering a Christmas cash coupon and serving cookies.

Gazebo Gardens is offering 20 percent off everything, and the Stationary Collection is offering 20 percent discounts on holiday merchandise.

In addition, Santa Barbara Travel is offering $200 shipboard credit for a cruise booked between now and Jan. 31.

Soaring Executive

Silver Air, a private jet management and charter company in Santa Barbara, has hired Colleen McCauley as vice president of client services.

“Silver Air is building a world-class team that provides industry-leading service, and Colleen’s experience, professionalism, and commitment to excellence is a perfect match,” said Jason Middleton, Silver Air’s CEO. “In her new position, Colleen will help take our business to the next level through strategic, managed growth while maintaining the absolute best support for our jet owner partners.”

McCauley will split her time between the San Francisco Bay area and Silver Air’s executive offices in Santa Barbara.

“This is an exciting time to join the Silver Air team, which is absolutely dedicated to providing the best service in the private jet industry to our jet owner partners and charter clients,” McCauley said. “Silver Air’s dynamic business model and talented team are changing the way jet owners are valued and how jets are managed. I look forward to being a part of that change and helping our company continue to grow.”

San Ysidro Ranch

The historic San Ysidro Ranch hotel is not open yet, but one of its iconic restaurants, the Stonehouse, is open for some special events and lunches, through reservations only.

The Stonehouse and the Plow & Angel are expected to fully open in March.

The popular resort was severely damaged by the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows, and has been closed since.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.