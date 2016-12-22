Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Losing Kalyra by the Sea Tasting Room

Blaze Pizza opens in Santa Barbara, new bar manager joins Santa Barbara Harbor restaurants, and Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. name new partners

Kalyra by the Sea, Kalyra Winery’s Funk Zone tasting room, is closing Dec. 27. Click to view larger
Kalyra by the Sea, Kalyra Winery’s Funk Zone tasting room, is closing Dec. 27.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | December 22, 2016 | 5:25 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone — the boutique arts, wine, beer and café district near the waterfront — will be short a tasting room come 2017.

Kalyra by the Sea at 212 State St. is closing its doors on Tuesday, the Santa Ynez-based winery announced.

Kalyra said that the property, nestled behind American Ale, was purchased by an out-of-town developer with plans to develop it.

The winery opened the tiki-themed tasting room in 2007. On Monday, there will be a members-only party for Kalyra’s Wine Thieves club.

Kalyra by the Sea will be open to the public, however, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

“Business in this area started off really strong, and it has been a good location for Kalyra,” RaeLynn Milley, the winery’s marketing and events manager, told Noozhawk in an email.

“Of course, as the Funk Zone has grown, more and more wineries are available to the public, so naturally it has diluted the available business.”

The original Kalyra Winery and tasting room is at 343 N. Refugio Rd. in Santa Ynez. Earlier this year, the business opened its Helix tasting room at 140 Industrial Way in Buellton.

Kalyra is known for putting on community events including grape stomps, barbecues, painting classes and outdoor movie nights that benefit charities.

According to the winery, its 27-year-old Kalyra label comes from an Aboriginal term meaning a wild and pleasant place.

Blaze Pizza opens on State Street

Blaze Pizza opened its doors for the first time in Santa Barbara on Dec. 16.

The build-your-own-pizza chain’s newest location is at 3925 State St., the site of the former Carl’s Jr in the Five Points Shopping Center.

The new open-kitchen restaurant is owned by HR Pizza Holdings LLC, which owns a Blaze Pizza in the San Fernando Valley and at 6546 Pardall Road in Isla Vista.

"The first week has been really fantastic, and well received by the community," owner Scott Soller told Noozhawk. "We have set ourselves up for high-volume."

He called the stand-alone building an "A-plus location" with great visibility. 

The business is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual chains in the country. Launched in 2012 by the founders of Wetzel’s Pretzels, Blaze Pizza has over 150 locations nationwide.

"We'll have 20,000 mailers going out to the local community for free pizzas," Soller said. "We'll keep reintroducing ourselves to the community because that's what Blaze does."

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and Endless Summer hire new bar manager

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and The Endless Summer Bar-Café, two adjacent establishments along the Santa Barbara Harbor, have a new bar manager in Kevin Cooper.

Cooper has bartending experience from around Southern California and restaurant management experience from Hostaria del Piccolo in Venice, California and El Segundo Fish Co. in El Segundo, the harbor restaurants announced.

“I’m excited to be part of this great team of restaurants and the Santa Barbara community, look forward to sharing some fun and exciting new cocktails with our guests,” he said in a statement.

The restaurants have overlooked the harbor since 1999, and The Endless Summer is named for the iconic 1960s surf movie.

Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. name new partners

Joe Bishop and Tom Olson have been named partners at Santa Barbara CPA firm Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP.

Before coming to NHH&Co., both were accountants at prominent local firms and work primarily with small- to medium-sized businesses, the firm said.

The 104 W. Anapamu St. business was founded 40 years ago by Bill Nasif.

— ​Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

