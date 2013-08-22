Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: New Owners Giving Santa Maria Brewing Co. a Fresh Start

Allora By Laura to open in Montecito, Savor Santa Barbara Food Tours launches anda local resident creates online classifieds for surfers

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 22, 2013 | 7:56 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

New owners are breathing fresh life into Santa Maria Brewing Co., a hidden gem that has produced award-winning craft brew the past 15 years.

Originally founded in Nipomo, the brewery was recently taken over by owners Byron and Karen Moles, who work in the family business at Sunset Ridge Golf Course in Santa Maria.

Byron Moles told Noozhawk the new owners have partnered with original founder and brew master Dan Hilker to build a state-of-the-art brewing facility across the street from the golf course restaurant at 1451 Fairway Drive.

Santa Maria Brewing has started a beer of the month club and will also be expanding its production into local restaurants and pubs, as well as onto shelves nationwide and at Costco.

“We’re making a push to get brand awareness out there,” Moles said.

The brewing company will begin offering beer tasting in its new facility in September, and an Oktoberfest launch party is planned for Oct. 26 at the golf course.

Luxury Boutique to Open in Montecito

Allora By Laura, a women's luxury clothing boutique, will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 12 with an evening event featuring designer Peter Cohen, live music and champagne.

The boutique, which opened July 6 at 1269 Coast Village Road, will donate a percentage of the event proceeds to Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara County.

Owner Laura Dinning's specialty clothing concepts highlight soft, minimalist designs and sensual knitwear from European and American designers.

Food Tours Start in Santa Barbara

Local cousins Sara Dill and Erin O’Rourke on Sunday will launch Savor Santa Barbara Food Tours as a guided culinary walking tour company to showcase the food, drink, architecture and natural beauty of Santa Barbara.

The 3½-hour walking tours — which will be offered daily — include fresh seafood, a family-run Mexican restaurant, a healthy fruity bowl of goodness, ultra-local artisan ice cream, beer brewed within sight of where you sit drinking it, and the oldest winery in Santa Barbara County.

Featured tasting partners include Arch Rock Fish, Backyard Bowls, The Brewhouse, Enterprise Fish Co., McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant and Santa Barbara Winery.

Local Creates Surfer Classifieds

A recent UC Santa Barbara graduate has launched a new website called BoardShare, which allows users to buy, sell, trade and rent surfboards and surf accessories.

Nicolas Grantham has designed BoardShare exclusively for surfers, whether they are beginners or professionals. The goal is to promote the sport, create an integrated community and allow users to find surfboards and accessories at more affordable prices.

BoardShare is free and encourages experienced surfers, shapers or just surfers on the move to sell boards for cash while helping others who can’t afford a brand-new, custom surfboard but know exactly what they want in a board or accessories. 

Business Opens Office in Santa Barbara

CEO LifeMentor Inc. has opened a new office in downtown Santa Barbara at 735 State St., Suite 432.

With the new Santa Barbara location, founder and president Rosalinda O’Neill is expanding her popular “Men’s Life & You Matter” groups, which originated in her Calabasas office.

Beginning Oct. 10, the Santa Barbara men’s group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 735 State St. in the sixth-floor conference room.

O’Neill builds great dependable profitable leadership, and more successful companies and lives. 

New Accounting Office Opens in Montecito

Larry McEwen, CPA and “Big Four” firm PricewaterhouseCoopers alum and current partner at Farber Hass Hurley LLP, has opened the firm’s fourth office in Montecito at 1478 E. Valley Road, Suite 39.

“I chose to expand into Santa Barbara County because I saw a need — that local business owners needed an accountant with in-depth experience in financial reporting, who can reliably help them grow through solid, experience-based analysis,” McEwen said in a statement. “My partners and I see more businesses in a year than most owners will experience in a lifetime. This fourth office will allow me to deliver our Big Four expertise with a Santa Barbara community presence.”

McEwen, a UCSB graduate, has held senior financial positions at several Fortune 500 companies throughout his career. Through his experience, he has helped Farber Hass Hurley LLP become one of the top-rated firms in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 