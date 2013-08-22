BizHawk: New Owners Giving Santa Maria Brewing Co. a Fresh Start

Allora By Laura to open in Montecito, Savor Santa Barbara Food Tours launches anda local resident creates online classifieds for surfers

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

New owners are breathing fresh life into Santa Maria Brewing Co., a hidden gem that has produced award-winning craft brew the past 15 years.

Originally founded in Nipomo, the brewery was recently taken over by owners Byron and Karen Moles, who work in the family business at Sunset Ridge Golf Course in Santa Maria.

Byron Moles told Noozhawk the new owners have partnered with original founder and brew master Dan Hilker to build a state-of-the-art brewing facility across the street from the golf course restaurant at 1451 Fairway Drive.

Santa Maria Brewing has started a beer of the month club and will also be expanding its production into local restaurants and pubs, as well as onto shelves nationwide and at Costco.

“We’re making a push to get brand awareness out there,” Moles said.

The brewing company will begin offering beer tasting in its new facility in September, and an Oktoberfest launch party is planned for Oct. 26 at the golf course.

Luxury Boutique to Open in Montecito

Allora By Laura, a women's luxury clothing boutique, will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 12 with an evening event featuring designer Peter Cohen, live music and champagne.

The boutique, which opened July 6 at 1269 Coast Village Road, will donate a percentage of the event proceeds to Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara County.

Owner Laura Dinning's specialty clothing concepts highlight soft, minimalist designs and sensual knitwear from European and American designers.

Food Tours Start in Santa Barbara

Local cousins Sara Dill and Erin O’Rourke on Sunday will launch Savor Santa Barbara Food Tours as a guided culinary walking tour company to showcase the food, drink, architecture and natural beauty of Santa Barbara.

The 3½-hour walking tours — which will be offered daily — include fresh seafood, a family-run Mexican restaurant, a healthy fruity bowl of goodness, ultra-local artisan ice cream, beer brewed within sight of where you sit drinking it, and the oldest winery in Santa Barbara County.

Featured tasting partners include Arch Rock Fish, Backyard Bowls, The Brewhouse, Enterprise Fish Co., McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant and Santa Barbara Winery.

Local Creates Surfer Classifieds

A recent UC Santa Barbara graduate has launched a new website called BoardShare, which allows users to buy, sell, trade and rent surfboards and surf accessories.

Nicolas Grantham has designed BoardShare exclusively for surfers, whether they are beginners or professionals. The goal is to promote the sport, create an integrated community and allow users to find surfboards and accessories at more affordable prices.

BoardShare is free and encourages experienced surfers, shapers or just surfers on the move to sell boards for cash while helping others who can’t afford a brand-new, custom surfboard but know exactly what they want in a board or accessories.

Business Opens Office in Santa Barbara

CEO LifeMentor Inc. has opened a new office in downtown Santa Barbara at 735 State St., Suite 432.



With the new Santa Barbara location, founder and president Rosalinda O’Neill is expanding her popular “Men’s Life & You Matter” groups, which originated in her Calabasas office.

Beginning Oct. 10, the Santa Barbara men’s group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 735 State St. in the sixth-floor conference room.



O’Neill builds great dependable profitable leadership, and more successful companies and lives.

New Accounting Office Opens in Montecito

Larry McEwen, CPA and “Big Four” firm PricewaterhouseCoopers alum and current partner at Farber Hass Hurley LLP, has opened the firm’s fourth office in Montecito at 1478 E. Valley Road, Suite 39.

“I chose to expand into Santa Barbara County because I saw a need — that local business owners needed an accountant with in-depth experience in financial reporting, who can reliably help them grow through solid, experience-based analysis,” McEwen said in a statement. “My partners and I see more businesses in a year than most owners will experience in a lifetime. This fourth office will allow me to deliver our Big Four expertise with a Santa Barbara community presence.”



McEwen, a UCSB graduate, has held senior financial positions at several Fortune 500 companies throughout his career. Through his experience, he has helped Farber Hass Hurley LLP become one of the top-rated firms in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.