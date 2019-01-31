BizHawk: Sassy Healthy Fit Launches for ‘In-Demand Women’

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Hallie Avolio has launched a lifestyle brand called Sassy Healthy Fit for the "in-demand woman."

Avolio, the director of sales for Latitude 34 Technologies, a company she owns with her husband, Paul Avolio, said her new company is designed to motivate and inspire women to take better care of themselves — mind, body and soul.

"I am passionate about helping other women not only find the time to take care of themselves, but also inspire them to dream big about how they can live their best lives everyday."

Avolio said her ideal audience is the "In-Demand Woman," defined as the woman who has a lot of areas in her life she is juggling.

"It's most likely a mix of responsibilities that might include career, side-hustle, kids, volunteer activities, caring for elderly parents/family members, pets, etc." Avolio said. "She loves to do 'all the things' but she struggles making time to take care of herself. Sassy Healthy Fit intends to bring intentionality, education and information to the 'In Demand Woman' so she can prioritize her own health and wellness."

The Sassy Healthy Fit website provides education, information and entertainment to its readers. Articles include product reviews, recipes, meal planning tips, book reviews, motivational pieces, relationship guidance, style tips and more. Eventually, she would like to start a podcast.

Super Bowl

Santa Barbara company Cultural Global Media will produce and coordinate live coverage of this Sunday's Super Bowl LIII for Fox Sports Latin America.

“We are so proud as a Santa Barbara company to be chosen for such a high-profile international event,” said David Bolton, a graduate of Montecito Union School and Santa Barbara High School. “The NFL has worked very hard over the past few years creating a strong international presence, and that is what created this opportunity for us.”

Fox Sports Latin America signed a multi-year contract with the NFL to help oversee their coverage in the U.S.

Bolton will handle a range of duties, including the production truck. satellite, crews, financing, logistics and telecommunications for nine consecutive hours, from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

International Map Day

Santa Barbara-based Maps.com has declared "International Map Day."

The day is intended to be a global day to celebrate maps and geography. The day falls on explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s birthday.

“We at Maps.com live this every day, so we’re naturally excited," said John Glanville, CEO and president of Maps.com. "The choice of Feb. 3 aligns Magellan’s birthday with our company, as we were originally known as Magellan Geographix. There is a nice connection from our beginnings to one of the world’s renowned navigators."

The day is intended to share the message globally about "the passion, the love, and the knowledge of knowing where you are and where you’re going."

The International Map Day page includes a history of Magellan, an interactive map of Magellan’s circumnavigation journey, a free printable map, and a lesson map for use in the school or classroom.

Hotel Bed Taxes

The city of Santa Barbara has bounced back from slumping hotel bed tax funding from a year ago.

The city collected $1.18 million in bed taxes, formally known as transient occupancy taxes, for the month of December, a nearly 40-percent increase from January 2018.

Last year's transient occupancy taxes were well below normal because of the impacts from the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

The city has collected about $10.7 million in transient occupancy tax revenues through the first six months of this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. The city expects to take in $19.6 million this fiscal year.



Santa Maria Job Fair

The Santa Maria Job and Resource Fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 7 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

Employers, resource agencies and education providers are encouraged to attend; the job fair is open to all ages.



“This tends to be the biggest job fair in the county," said Luis Servin, co-chair of the planning committee. "Last time we brought this event to Santa Maria was two years (ago), and had in attendance over 400 job seekers and 77 exhibitors.”



In addition, free workshops for job seekers are scheduled for March 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Workforce Center, 210 E. Enos Drive, Suite E, Santa Maria.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to update their resumes and create a 30-second elevator pitch. To register for the event or workshop, please visit the event page at 2019smjobfair.eventbrite.com.

