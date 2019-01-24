BizHawk: Sears Store in Santa Barbara Down to Its Final 4 Days

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

It once was Santa Barbara's most lively shopping destination, but today the Sears store in La Cumbre Plaza is facing its last days.

The former king of department store retail is closing its doors for good on Sunday.

Items at the store are priced as high as 90 percent off, but there's not a lot left.

There's a smattering of women's and children's clothing, a few appliances and some home and garden equipment.

Some jewerly items remains, as well as pillows, bedding, and various home furnishings. Anyone who chooses to get a final-day sale, however, had better wait in line.

There appears to be only four cashiers left for the entire store, and lines stretch several yards.

The Motor Center is also set to close.

The Sears store at 3845 La Cumbre Plaza, had long been the anchor of the mall, and had been performing well, according to city officials.

The store survived many announcements of closures around the country, but in November Sears Holdings announced that it was closing both stores.

The closure comes as two Target stores are headed to the South Coast in 2019, one near La Cumbre Plaza and the other in Goleta, at the site of the old Kmart.

State Street Restaurant Prepares to Open

State Street will get a new restaurant likely in May.

John Thyne, an attorney and representative for Cerveceria Taco, said the restaurant from the owners of Captain Fatty's and Corazon Cocina has received a permit from the city of Santa Barbara and is looking to open in a shared space at 214 State St.

Near the Funk Zone, the site is the former home of several enterprises, including Rebar Coffee and Union Ale.

"We are excited by the growing trend of small businesses with synergy sharing space in otherwise traditionally single-tenant buildings," Thyne told Noozhawk. "This lowers the bar to entry for many entrepreneurs, and is a market solution to empty storefronts. Not to mention, having delicious food and amazing beer in the same place is never a bad idea.”

A similar concept, The Mosaic, opened in 2018 at the site of the former Peet's Coffee, 1131 State St. Hook & Press Donuts, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Buena Onda Empanadas and Juice Ranch share the space.

Orcutt Pizza Event

Pizzeria Bello Forno will hold a special event at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30 to celebrate the success of the restaurant.

Bob and Kristen Spallino launched Pizzeria Bello Forno, 119 East Clark Ave. in Old Orcutt, two years ago.



Pizzeria Bello Forno serves traditional Italian dishes as well as Verace pizza and Napoletana styled pizza. It also offers gluten-free dough and other plant-based options.



The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a free slice of pizza and a glass of wine.

Financial Adviser Award

Bruce Altheide, CoastHills Credit Union’s chief wealth officer, was recently ecognized as one of the nation’s leading financial advisors.

He has been named to LPL Financial’s Patriot’s Club, an award presented to less than 8 percent of the firm’s approximate 16,000 financial advisors nationwide.

It is the 11th time that Altheide has received the award.

“Bruce has demonstrated tremendous value to his clients with the service he provides to help them pursue their financial goals,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, national sales and consulting, in a statement. “We thank Bruce for the contributions he makes to his clients, his commitment to offering his clients independent financial advice, and his ongoing relationship with support of LPL.”

Altheide has worked at the firm for more than 30 years, and provides a variety of services, such as retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.

“Bruce’s dedication to our members for decades is one of our greatest assets,” CoastHills President/CEO Paul Cook said. “It’s no surprise that his continued performance as one of the nation’s best is worthy of the Patriot’s Club distinction again.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.