BizHawk: Family Behind Shalhoob Meat Co. Plans to Open Funk Zone Patio Deli

LJ Shalhoob couldn’t find the type of outdoor environment he was looking for in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, so his family set out to create it.

That vision will come to life as Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio, where the longtime local purveyor of custom-cut meats and poultry — Shalhoob Meat Co. at 220 Gray Ave. — has established an outdoor space for lounging, eating and (hopefully soon) drinking.

LJ Shalhoob manages the Shalhoob shop with sister Leeandra as the children of company president John Shalhoob, who took over the family-owned and operated business his father, Jerry, founded locally in 1973.

LJ calls the patio deli “his baby,” a new idea to keep the longtime staple fresh and to capitalize on the growing popularity of the Funk Zone area, where wineries and breweries are opening faster than new eateries.

Custom-made canopies, picnic tables and metal gates were key parts of renovations completed nine months ago, he said. Now the Shalhoob family waits for official permits to get started.

The business that traditionally serves restaurants, hotels and homes has also expanded into off-site catering and corporate lunch services, with cooking classes in the works.

“Now we’re catering to the public,” Shalhoob said. “This is our vision. It really got us excited.”

The family hopes to open the patio later this year or in early 2016, teaming up with longtime friend and local chef Pete Clements to work on a menu that will undoubtedly include tri-tip sandwiches and more. The plan is to add local beer and wine, too.

Killer B’s BBQ Sold

Santa Barbara’s Killer B’s BBQ has closed and will reopen this summer under new ownership and a new name.

Gabe Clark, who worked as a chef at the restaurant the past three years, recently bought the business at 731 De la Guerra Plaza from its original owner, Will L’Heureux.

After a few months on the job, Clark said he decided to close the eatery this month to renovate the interior and reopen sometime in July as State Streets Backyard, a restaurant concept that will turn the joint into a destination for outside fun with music and games.

“Changes to the outside and inside will be made, but we are keeping our food and vibe the same,” Clark told Noozhawk in an email.

An exact opening date wasn’t yet known, he said.

Mermaid’s Chest Extends Closure Date

The Mermaid’s Chest antique shop has extended its last day to Aug. 1 instead of closing at the end of May, owner Debbie Moore said.

Moore’s mom-and-pop shop near the waterfront at 16 Helena Ave., Suite B, will keep its 50-percent off sale going and will eventually switch to a 75-percent off sale, she said.

Actor Hosts Wine Club Party

Film actor and wine producer Kurt Russell recently hosted an inaugural wine club party for his wine label, GoGi Wines.

The private event was held at the historic 1880 Union Hotel in the quaint town of Los Alamos, featuring the release of his newest vintage of Pinot Noir — 2012 “Tiger,” named for his brother-in- law, Jack Philbrick.

Both Russell and actor Kate Hudson have their wine labels at the Los Alamos hotel.

Rocha Swim Hosts Benefit

Rocha Swim, a locally made line of Brazilian-inspired bikinis, is teaming up with the Dream Foundation to host a runway show fundraiser on June 4.

The Swimwear Runway Show called “Summer Dream” is from 5-8 p.m. at Aperture Collective and Cabana Home in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the nonprofit.

“I have lost a few family members to illnesses, and now I am dealing with losing another aunt to cancer,” Rocha Swim owner Danielle Rocha said. “The Dream Foundation helps people like myself, my family and my aunt. The Dream Foundation hit close to home when I heard the stories from other families going through the same thing when I attended their Gala this past year, I knew this was a non profit that I wanted to raise money for.”

Tickets for the event are $75, and more information can be found by clicking here.

Mark Johnson Hired at Broadview Mortgage

Mark Johnson has joined the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage as a senior loan originator, according to branch manager Kelly Marsh.

Johnson will assist clients in choosing the financing options that best suit their individual needs using his expertise in jumbo mortgage products and new residential housing projects.

He has been in the mortgage business since 1999 and previously worked at HomeServices Lending in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, as well as in private mortgage banking at Wells Fargo.

