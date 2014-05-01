BizHawk: Sky Ranch Fitness at Bacara Provides Retreat for Health Seekers

Papa John's Pizza to open in Goleta, Community Bank of Santa Maria promotes Christine Coulson, and Underground Hair Artists launches new store and supplies

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

A Santa Ynez ranch owner has launched a new retreat and fitness business venture that takes advantage of Santa Barbara County’s beautiful views and tendencies toward fitness.

Some unidentified celebrities and others have already embraced Sky Ranch Fitness at Bacara Resort & Spa, which offered its first weeklong excursions in February, according to owner and program director Stuart Gildred.

Participants pay thousands to stay at Bacara, spending five to seven hours a day hiking, working out in the gym or doing yoga before enjoying healthy meals.

Gildred, whose fitness-savvy father is the namesake for the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, said the retreat was not a weight-loss camp but a fitness opportunity for folks who want the tools to eat and exercise properly, while also enjoying spa and pool time at Bacara and exploring the region.

“The program is really to help people jump-start their fitness,” he said. “If you stick with the program, you’re going to get results.”

Gildred said all hikes are within 30 minutes of Bacara, and the average weight loss of participants at all levels of fitness — typically 8 to 16 per week — is 4 to 9 pounds.

Papa John’s to Open in Goleta

Papa John’s Pizza has signed a new lease in the Calle Real Shopping Center and is set to open in late June.

The Towbes Group Inc. recently announced that the 1,290-square-foot space will serve as the company’s first Papa John’s on the South Coast.

The pizza chain is the third largest in the world.

“Calle Real has always been the perfect central location for food and services in Goleta, and we are excited to add Papa John’s Pizza to the roster of great businesses and restaurants,” Traci Taitt, vice president of Towbes commercial properties,said in a statement.

Christine Coulson Promoted at Community Bank of Santa Maria

Jim Glines, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has announced the promotion of executive assistant Christine Coulson to a bank officer.

Coulson started her banking career more than 20 years ago with Bank of Santa Maria, and has retained the customer service philosophies she learned from the beginning.

Originally from the Central Coast, Coulson attended UC Santa Barbara and previously left her position at Bank of Santa Maria to move to Northern California with her family.

“Christine first joined Community Bank of Santa Maria in July 2013, and, as expected, she has thrived in our environment,” Glines said. “We continue to be honored to have someone of Coulson’s character and integrity with our bank.”

Underground Hair Artists Launches New Location, Brand

Longtime, award-winning hair stylist Fay Doe, owner of Santa Barbara’s Underground Hair Artists, has opened a second shop and launched a new hair care brand.

Fifteen years after the first Underground Hair Artists salon opened at 1021 Chapala St., Doe has expanded with a boutique beauty supply shop at 26 S. La Cumbre Road.

Doe has 33 years of experience as a master stylist/colorist, aesthetician and trainer, and her supply store will carry all the popular hairlines — such as Morroconoil, Pureology and some specialty lines — as well as her own brand of specialty formulated hair products, Underground Culture.

The brand will donate a dollar per product sold to youth culture, arts and music charities. Doe said she will also donate a portion of total brand proceeds.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.