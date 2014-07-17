Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Mattress Retailer Sleep Fit to Settle In Beside French Press on Anacapa

Ana’s Taco Bar opens on State Street, Catherine Karayan Wilbur joins Montecito law firm and Outpost at The Goodland plans late August opening

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 17, 2014

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

Mattress retailer Sleep Fit will move into the recently built commercial space in Santa Barbara, connected to the French Press at the corner of Anacapa and Cota streets.

The Fresno-based purveyor of mattresses, pillows, sheets and more is planning a tentative September opening at 528 Anacapa St., Suite B, according to the developer.

Sleep Fit Corporation President James Smith said the company has expanded as of late to include 25 SleepFit/ Mattress Land brand stores in Central California, Nevada, Idaho and Washington. San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria recently opened stores that offer a BedFit system customizing mattresses and pillows for support needs.

He said the company designs and builds its own branded products, as well as providing choices from top mattress manufactures in the industry.

“One thing that separates SleepFit from the normal furniture and mattress store chains is all our suppliers are required to submit their mattresses to our extensive BedFit process before they can be offered on display,” Smith said. “We currently operate SleepFit / Mattress Land stores in Atascadero, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, and we are excited to open our new Santa Barbra location in the coming months.”

Ana’s Taco Bar Opens

Ana’s Taco Bar has opened at 505 State St. in Santa Barbara, the former home of Mad Dogs.

The restaurant opened this month.

An owner or manager could not be reached for further details.

Ambrecht & Associates Hires New Associate

Catherine Wilbur
Catherine Wilbur

Catherine Karayan Wilbur has joined the Montecito law firm Ambrecht & Associates as an associate.

Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, Wilbur clerked for the Honorable Kathleen Kerrigan at the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C. She specializes in complex tax and estate planning issues, estate and gift tax controversy matters, and estate and trust administration matters.

A Southern California native, Wilbur earned her bachelor’s degree in classics at Washington University in St. Louis and went on to earn her juris doctor from the University of Southern California's Gould School of Law.

Outpost at The Goodland Plans Late August Opening

The Outpost at The Goodland will open later this summer in Goleta’s Goodland Hotel.

With Chef Derek Simcik at the helm, the Outpost will offer a full-service restaurant, lobby bar and pool bar beginning in late August. Indoor and outdoor dining options will be available, as well as a weekend brunch service, happy hour and dinner.

The Goodland Hotel and Outpost at 5650 Calle Real marks Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ second hotel and restaurant in Santa Barbara County, joining the Canary Hotel and Finch & Fork restaurant.

Willow Springs Leases All Available Units

The Willow Springs Phase II apartment community is now fully leased, beating projections by three months, according to property manager The Towbes Group Inc.

Willow Springs Phase II leased an average of 4.5 apartments per week, with a high of 14 apartments in only one week.

The Towbes Group has another phase in the pipeline for Willow Springs that will include 228 more workforce apartments and 132 senior living units.

