BizHawk: Smart & Final Extra! Grocery Store to Anchor Goleta’s Hollister Village Plaza

Jersey Mike’s Subs plans to open next week, Goleta office building changes hands and Sydney Gardner joins JZPR

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

A Smart & Final Extra! will be the anchor grocery store for Goleta’s Hollister Village Plaza, set to open in early 2015.

The still under-construction neighborhood shopping center announced the news this week, noting the revamped version of a Smart & Final store will occupy 24,757 square feet on the western side of Hollister Village Plaza, a mixed-used project at 7000 Hollister Ave. that includes 266 apartments.

This will be the second Smart & Final Extra! in Santa Barbara County — the first in Santa Maria — although Santa Barbara already boasts a regular Smart & Final store at 217 E. Gutierrez St.

The company bills Smart & Final Extra! as a new concept combining the quality fresh produce of a farmers market, the low prices of a discount grocer and the large club-size products of a traditional club store.

Smart & Final Extra! stores are larger and feature more grocery options, such as organic and a larger deli/meat section.

Smart & Final’s origins trace back to Southern California’s Hellman Haas grocery chain, and Extra! stores were first introduced in 2008. Now 76 of the company’s 194 existing locations boast the new format, with plans to open or renovate 22 more stores this year.

Jersey Mike’s Subs to Open Next Week

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its first Santa Barbara location next Wednesday at 1213 State St.

Franchise owners Dawn and Troy Robinson will host a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from opening day through Sunday, May 25 to support the Children’s Cottage Hospital.

The new restaurant will circulate 5,000 coupons throughout the community, offering a free regular sub for a minimum $1 contribution to Children’s Cottage Hospital if customers have a coupon.

This is the fourth Jersey Mike’s location for the Robinsons, who also have sub shops in Moorpark, Camarillo and Goleta, which opened in 2012.

Investor Buys Office Space

An unnamed local investor has purchased 6550 Hollister Ave., a 39,875-square-foot office property at 6550 Hollister Ave.

The building at the corner of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road — adjacent to the new Deckers Outdoor Corp. building — was offered for $14.2 million, according to Hayes Commercial Group, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The deal marks the third high-value Goleta office property to change hands during the past eight months.

Built in 1986, by Bermant Development Co., UC Santa Barbara owned and occupied the office property from 1989 to 2009, when it was sold to a local investment group.

The building was remodeled in 2010 and leased to Cottage Health Systems, the current tenant.

Sydney Gardner Hired at JZPR

JZPR has hired Sydney Gardner as account director.

With more than 15 years of experience in media and public relations, Gardner brings an extensive background in corporate communications and brand building to the JZPR team.

As account director, Gardner will work with clients across all channels, overseeing and developing strategic media campaigns for clients in print, broadcast and online media outlets.

JZPR is a Santa Barbara area public relations agency specializing in lifestyle, hospitality, entertainment, professional services and nonprofit industries.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.