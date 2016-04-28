BizHawk: Socially Conscious Draughtsmen Aleworks Opens Brewery and Tap Room in Goleta

Lama Dog Tap Room and Bottle Shop coming to the Funk Zone, Brasil Arts Café rebounds, and Broadview Mortgage’s Kelly Marsh is rated top mortgage-loan originator

The craft beer industry’s latest South Coast member is opening its doors in Goleta with the ruggedly named Draughtsmen Aleworks, which is set to have its grand opening May 14 at 53 Santa Felicia Dr.

What makes Draughtsmen Aleworks different from its brewing brethren, however, is an overt commitment to social change that it plans to weave into its business model.

The business has been meeting with local nonprofits in the hopes of forming relationships, said Tami Snow, Draughtsmen’s “storyteller.” None of the brewery’s employees have typical titles and Snow does its marketing and branding.

The tap room plans to have a not-for-profit tap with proceeds going to one of a number of organizations partnering with Draughtsmen.

“We see these great organizations spending so much time seeking funds, and we want to be a consistent fundraising tool for them,” Scott Stefan, one of the founders, said in a press release.

The concept for the brewery and tap room came together when Stefan met the Draughtsmen’s other eventual founders, Reno King and Kris Turner, over a decade ago.

King has worked at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, another local craft brewer, and at Ventura’s Poseidon Brewing Company.

“Our inspirations are drawn from all over the world, with an emphasis on our own local beer tastes in California,” Stefan said.

“It’s kind of like the ‘third place,’” Snow said. “It’s not home, it’s not work, it’s the place you go to just because it’s friendly and comfortable and you want to hang out there.”

The tap room will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Lama Dog Tap Room and Bottle Shop Opening in Funk Zone

The Lama Dog Tap Room and Bottle Shop, scheduled to open in May in the Funk Zone at 116 Santa Barbara St., plans to offer the widest variety of craft beer in Santa Barbara.

“There will be 20 beer taps, there will be four wine taps, and a ton of bottles for sale on-premise or off-premise,” owner Pete Burnham said.

Lama Dog will be sourcing craft beer directly from brewers all over the Santa Barbara area, he said, as well as from across the state. Some of the beer will be brought in from breweries that don’t distribute.

With construction almost done, Lama Dog will feature an “indoor-outdoor bar” and will host a restaurant that Burnham said will be called the Nook.

Brasil Arts Café Sees Major Uptick in Patronage

Last October, 1230 State St.’s Brasil Arts Café faced possible closure as too few patrons were coming in for food, dance lessons, martial arts classes, or musical performances.

Owners Daniel and Jennifer Yoshimi offered new lunch specials and played up special events they hosted in an effort to stay afloat.

“I have to admit that it’s a complete turnaround” since October, Jennifer said.

“We do feel now that people are putting us on the map and getting out to enjoy the many things we have to offer,” she said. “It’s like the dream is finally coming true.”

Friday marks the three-year anniversary for the café at 1230 State St., which Jennifer said is celebrating with new menu items and live music by Brazilian jazz vocalist and guitarist Téka.

The 3,300-square-foot restaurant includes a 1,200-square-foot dance studio where patrons can learn Brazilian dances including capoeira and samba.

According to the Yoshimis, the café is the best place in town to watch the World Cup. This summer’s Olympic Games will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, they pointed out.

Mortgage-Loan Originator Kelly Marsh Ranked Best in Class in County

Scotsman Guide, a mortgage-loan-originator magazine and media company, released its 2015 rankings this month for the top mortgage-loan originators in the country.

Based on dollar volume, Broadview Mortgage’s Santa Barbara branch manager, Kelly Marsh, came in at No. 60, making her the most prolific residential lender in the county.

Last year, Marsh’s 314 closed loans totaled over $140 million, almost twice the dollar volume she posted in 2014. The work involves helping clients obtain financing for real estate transactions or refinancing for reasons ranging from simply wanting to save money to pulling money to invest.

“It’s an honor to be ranked that high on the list,” she said, noting that there are more than 200,000 others in the country licensed to do what she does. Among women women mortgage-loan originators on the list, Marsh cracks the top 10 of a “little bit more male-dominant” profession.

“I do work a lot, but I love it. I’m super passionate about what I do,” she said.

Marsh works throughout California, but primarily in Santa Barbara County. According to a press release, she has closed over $1 billion in loans over her career.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .