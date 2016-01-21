BizHawk: State Street Taco Bell Closes In Anticipation of Dunkin’ Donuts

Mad Fitness opens in Santa Barbara, Lee & Associates hires Jeff Allen, and the Mill Project is fully leased

The Taco Bell on Upper State Street has closed, another step toward the arrival of Dunkin’ Donuts, which plans to open a Santa Barbara location in the space.

Signs have come down at 3771 State St. — all but one declaring the Taco Bell staff has moved over to the fast food chain’s Mesa location at 1840 Cliff Dr.

Taco Bell has another restaurant at 821 N. Milpas St.

Dunkin’ Donuts is still going through proper city channels to renovate the building, which was built by Santa Barbara architect Brian Cearnal in the 1990s.

The East Coast national purveyor of coffee and donuts has tasked its franchisee for the area, The Tasty Group LLC, to develop two restaurants in Santa Barbara and eight more throughout Ventura County over the coming years, according to company spokesman Justin Drake.

Some 54 are planned to open in California over the next few years as part of a major expansion into the West Coast market.

The first local shop was supposed to open sometime in 2016, according to Drake.

"While we're still a little ways out from opening the new restaurant in Santa Barbara, we anticipate the opening will take place in mid-2016," a Dunkin' Donuts spokesperson said Friday. "We'll be sure to keep our local fans updated, and we can't wait to keep Santa Barbara running with Dunkin' Donuts' famous range of high-quality coffees, lattes, sandwiches and baked goods."

Dunkin’ Donuts has said it wants to get rid of the curved, bell-shaped architecture on the front of the old Taco Bell building, squaring it off.

It also wants to add a fire pit to the front of the store.

Mad Fitness Opens

Marianne Madsen’s fitness concept called Mad Fitness will open this weekend at 1236 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

According to Hayes Commercial Group, Mad Fitness is planning a grand opening event Friday and Saturday.

All proceeds will be donated to the owner of the downtown building, nonprofit Child Abuse Listening Mediation.

Dan Moll and Liam Murphy of Hayes negotiated the lease transaction for the 5,437-square-foot space.

Lee & Associates Hires Allen

Lee & Associates Central Coast has hired Jeff Allen as an associate to work in its San Luis Obispo office.

Allen, who has 18 years of commercial real estate experience and has brokered more than 1,000 lease transactions, will specialize in institutional investment sales, office, industrial and retail leasing and value optimization.

Previously, Allen was a general manager for several public and private companies including Transwestern, RREEF Management and Spieker Properties. He also founded Allen Commercial, where he supported institutional clients in acquiring commercial real estate on the central coast.

The Mill is Fully Leased

The Mill adaptive reuse project is now fully leased and home to eight tenants, according to Hayes Commercial Group.

Parts of the development at Laguna and Haley streets began opening last year, according to property owners Darrell and Kirsten Becker, who were represented by Liam Murphy and Greg Bartholomew of Hayes in the leasing process.

Shops at 406 to 416 E. Haley St. include Wildwood Kitchen, Potek Winery, Third Window Brewing Company, Becker Studios Millworks, Mac Grant Fitness, Pelago and CG Design.

“The Beckers had a vision of the kind of the purveyors and designers they wanted in their unique project,” Murphy said in a statement.

“We selected tenants who would not only sell high quality goods, but would actually produce those goods within The Mill. That makes it a truly local, fresh experience.”

Mission Wealth Adds Partners

Santa Barbara's Mission Wealth Management has added two partners.

Tricia Fahnoe joined Mission Wealth in 2011 as a client adviser. She has more than 20 years of experience in the investment and financial planning world, working with retirees and business owners.

Tyler Robuck joined Mission Wealth in 2013 as a client advisor, managing the Mission Wealth Los Angeles office and has been instrumental in growing the firm's Southern California business.

