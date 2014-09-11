BizHawk: Sundance Beach Closing Up Shop to Dive Into Online Sales Market

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Sundance Beach will soon sell its swimwear and clothing only online, as the longtime South Coast staple closes up shop to focus on website sales.

The retailer at 7048 Market Place Drive in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace will close the doors of its brick and mortar shop at the end of September to “move worldwide,” embracing an online trend the company has experienced for some time, according to Melissa Franzen, Sundance’s purchasing coordinator.

Owners Judy Bartlett and Rick Bennett purchased Sundance Beach in 1988, then a windsurf and skateboard store based on the Mesa called Sundance Ocean Sports. The married couple moved the shop downtown to State Street in 1995, renaming it, and in 2001 moved to the Goleta location.

Sundance Beach — proud to have been dubbed the first certified “green” retail business in Santa Barbara — will still offer the same products, continue shipping worldwide and will keep its warehouse headquartered in Goleta, Franzen said.

“We’ve just seen a shift of more customers coming to our website,” she said. “That seems to be the wave of the future.”

Summerland Building Sold

A local, unnamed investor has purchased one of Summerland’s landmark commercial buildings in an off-market transaction.

The 4,344-square-foot, mixed-use building at 2330 Lillie Ave. sold for more than $600 per square foot, although a final sales price was not disclosed, according to Hayes Commercial Group, which represented the seller, another unnamed local investor.

The building, sitting on a more than 11,000 square-foot parcel, is currently home to the Summerland Winery Tasting Room and Bonita Boutique, as well as two residential units on the second floor.

Hayes Commercial reported the sale marked the highest price per square foot ever paid for a Summerland commercial property larger than 2,000 square feet.

South Side Coffee Co. Celebrates 20 Years

Lompoc’s South Side Coffee Co. is celebrating 20 years in business Friday with festivities for loyal supporters.

The coffee shop at 105 South H St. will also mark new ownership during the 4:30 p.m. gathering, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, South Side’s signature draft coffee, giveaways, live music all weekend and more, according to new owner Stacy Lowthorp.

Longtime owner Julie Biolley will be staying on, just stepping back a bit, said Lowthorp, who was excited for the opportunity to take the lead at the 20th anniversary.

“It’s hard to do when you’re not a franchise,” she said.

Curves to Host Open House

Curves fitness center in Buellton at 252 E. Highway 246 will host an Open House next week, offering deals to new members.

Curves International Inc., one of the world’s largest fitness center chains for women, will host the open house events at several locations for week of Sept. 15-20.

New members can receive 30 days free in addition to a free workout.

