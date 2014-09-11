Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Sundance Beach Closing Up Shop to Dive Into Online Sales Market

Landmark building in Summerland sold, South Side Coffee in Lompoc celebrates 20 years and Curves fitness center hosts open house

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 11, 2014 | 1:37 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Sundance Beach will soon sell its swimwear and clothing only online, as the longtime South Coast staple closes up shop to focus on website sales.

The retailer at 7048 Market Place Drive in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace will close the doors of its brick and mortar shop at the end of September to “move worldwide,” embracing an online trend the company has experienced for some time, according to Melissa Franzen, Sundance’s purchasing coordinator.

Owners Judy Bartlett and Rick Bennett purchased Sundance Beach in 1988, then a windsurf and skateboard store based on the Mesa called Sundance Ocean Sports. The married couple moved the shop downtown to State Street in 1995, renaming it, and in 2001 moved to the Goleta location.

Sundance Beach — proud to have been dubbed the first certified “green” retail business in Santa Barbara — will still offer the same products, continue shipping worldwide and will keep its warehouse headquartered in Goleta, Franzen said.

Franzen said Sundance was particularly proud of being the first certified “green” retail business in Santa Barbara.

“We’ve just seen a shift of more customers coming to our website,” she said. “That seems to be the wave of the future.”

Summerland Building Sold

A local, unnamed investor has purchased one of Summerland’s landmark commercial buildings in an off-market transaction.

The 4,344-square-foot, mixed-use building at 2330 Lillie Ave. sold for more than $600 per square foot, although a final sales price was not disclosed, according to Hayes Commercial Group, which represented the seller, another unnamed local investor.

The building, sitting on a more than 11,000 square-foot parcel, is currently home to the Summerland Winery Tasting Room and Bonita Boutique, as well as two residential units on the second floor.

Hayes Commercial reported the sale marked the highest price per square foot ever paid for a Summerland commercial property larger than 2,000 square feet.

South Side Coffee Co. Celebrates 20 Years

Lompoc’s South Side Coffee Co. is celebrating 20 years in business Friday with festivities for loyal supporters.

The coffee shop at 105 South H St. will also mark new ownership during the 4:30 p.m. gathering, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, South Side’s signature draft coffee, giveaways, live music all weekend and more, according to new owner Stacy Lowthorp.

Longtime owner Julie Biolley will be staying on, just stepping back a bit, said Lowthorp, who was excited for the opportunity to take the lead at the 20th anniversary.

“It’s hard to do when you’re not a franchise,” she said.

Curves to Host Open House

Curves fitness center in Buellton at 252 E. Highway 246 will host an Open House next week, offering deals to new members.

Curves International Inc., one of the world’s largest fitness center chains for women, will host the open house events at several locations for week of Sept. 15-20.

New members can receive 30 days free in addition to a free workout.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 