BizHawk: Süp and Jüs Opens in Goleta’s Hollister Village

Santa Barbara company offers toothpaste in tab form; retired police sergeant releases memoir, and CVS opens in western Goleta

Süp and Jüs restaurant in Goleta Click to view larger
From left, Leiloni Reynoso and Jake Shiroke, are employees of Süp and Jüs, a new restaurant in Hollister Village Plaza. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 14, 2019 | 8:51 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

The team behind Kyle's Kitchen has opened a new restaurant next door in the Hollister Village Plaza.

Owner Jay Ferro came up with the idea for Süp & Jüs while visiting Spain. He fell in love with the Mercat de la Boqueria in Barcelona, and decided to launch a Goleta version, designed for people on the go. 

“The thing I love about soups is that they are naturally nutrient-rich, healthy and filling, with flavors from all over the world,” Ferro said.

The soups will change on a regular basis, but some of the ones offered include lasagna soup, Thai curry chicken soup, shrimp and roasted corn chowder, turkey sausage & kale, chicken and wild rice, organic ancient grain minestrone, roasted red pepper and smoked gouda soup.

The restaurant also features sandwiches and nine different freshly pressed juices made in-house.

Süp and Jüs restaurant in Goleta Click to view larger
Süp and Jüs features soup, sandwiches, and juices.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

“Süp & Jüs aims to serve nutrient-rich food that caters to as many diet restrictions and lifestyle choices as possible, such as vegan, vegetarian, plant-based, gluten free, dairy free, pescatarian and more,” Ferro said.

“The concept is built to be a quick grab-and-go market and cafe, but if patrons would like to sit and eat, they are welcome to bring their food next door to the Kyle’s Kitchen dining room or outdoor patio.”

The restaurant is at 7000 Hollister Ave.

Beginning March 4, the breakfast menu will feature coffee from Santa Barbara’s Handlebar Coffee Roasters, avocado toast, breakfast burritos, muffins, croissants, and of course their selection of housemade juices. Süp & Jüs will sell handlebar coffee for $1 and breakfast burritos for $5 from March 4 to 17.

Crush it

A Santa Barbara-based company has launched CrushTabs, a new way for people to brush their teeth. 

Instead of using a gel toothpaste, people chew the CrushTabs, brush and then rinse. 

“As the tablet is chewed, a tidal wave of saliva instantly hydrates the mouth, and the ingredients go to work to crush bacteria,” said Stephanie Gombrelli, founder of Be Well Labs, said in a news release about the product.
 
Gombrelli has owned Forever Beautiful Spa for 14 years.
 
She said her company's mission is to give consumers the option of living their healthiest lives without harsh chemicals or pollutants.

“Crushtabs is the perfect vehicle to showcase this mission, and the parallel Kickstarter campaign will allow us to produce the quantity we need to meet consumer demands for a convenient, clean, and innovative oral hygiene experience,” she said. 

Santa Barbara police veteran publishes book

Former Santa Barbara Police Department Sgt. Mike McGrew has released an autobiographical book called A Higher Call to Duty.

McGrew's memoir focuses on his 30 years of life on patrol, and the loss of his youngest son to bone cancer.

It also details his relationship with God and Jesus Christ and how it transformed him. 

“For anyone suffering from the loss of a loved one, struggling with addiction or disease or simply feeling lost in a world full of darkness and despair, Mike’s story may offer a solution, hope for the hopeless, grace for the unforgivable and ultimately salvation,” a news release states. 

In his law enforcement career, McGrew responded to an array of crimes, including a homicide of a suburban housewife, the molestation of dozens of children by priests at St. Anthony's and the Los Angeles riots. 

The book is available on his website for $16.97.

New CVS

Western Goleta got a new drugstore as CVS opened at 7030 Hollister Village this past Sunday.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the pharmacy is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The nearest drug stores are Walgreens and CVS on Calle Real. 

