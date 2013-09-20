Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Taste Wine Bar & Retail Shop Settles Into Downtown Space

Santa Barbara Art Foundry to open in Funk Zone, Warren Buffett makes claim in local real estate market and Bacara Resort & Spa hosts launch party

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 20, 2013 | 2:27 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

After spending more than a decade in the restaurant and wine business, Richard Perez thought it was about time he opened his own world-driven wine bar.

His expertise takes shape as the Taste Wine Bar & Retail Shop in downtown Santa Barbara, where Perez opened up a wine flight inspired shop in late May at 26 E. Ortega St.

Now the owner from Northern California is hoping to add more special events and pourings to his tasting room calendar, which includes a recently launched “First Third Thursday” evening event, live music and monthly local artist openings.

The Taste Wine Bar & Retail Shop menu also features food courtesy of the next-door Seagrass Restaurant, which is owned by Perez’s brother, Ruben, and operated with their parents, Robert and Marianne.

“It’s definitely nice to have them next door,” Perez said, noting that business so far has been encouraging. “I’m always featuring things from around the world.”

Santa Barbara Art Foundry to Open

The Santa Barbara Art Foundry will host a grand opening at 120 Santa Barbara St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

The new Funk Zone business will offer daily guided public tours of its working bronze foundry and local wine tasting, with the goal of also renting out the space for private parties.

October’s grand opening will serve as a chance for locals to check out the three-generation family business, which is headed up by Ian and Jolie McTavish and son Andy, who will serve as general manager.

“I have wanted to open our foundry to the public for at least 20 years,” Ian McTavish said in a statement. “It will be fun to share this fascinating process with interested people. Now that our son has graduated from business school, I'm very excited to be expanding the family business, and learning from him, too!”

Buffet Opens Local Real Estate Shop

Warren Buffett is staking part of his expansive fortune on real estate, and Santa Barbara is one of the first markets to launch with his brand name as Prudential California Realty officially becomes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Prudential California Realty, one of the top-five real estate brokerages in the nation, will officially become Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties at the end of this month.

The new brand’s first yard sign in Santa Barbara will be unveiled at a celebratory event for media Oct. 1 at a $16.9 million listing, located at 1880 East Valley Road.

Bacara Hosts Foley Wine Launch Party

Goleta’s Bacara Resort & Spa will host an official launch party for the Foley Food & Wine Society on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The all-inclusive event will feature a select portfolio of Foley Family Wines, including world-renowned wineries such as Kuleto Estate, Chalk Hill Estate, Sebastiani, Lancaster Estate and Santa Ynez Valley’s Firestone Vineyards, Foley Estates Vineyard & Winery and Eos Estate Winery.

Proceeds from the event will go to the nonprofit Santa Barbara Culinary Arts group and its endowment in the name of Julia Child for scholarships at the School of Culinary Arts at Santa Barbara City College.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased by clicking here. The cost is $40 for society members and $60 for nonmembers.

Night Out Inc. Partners with Nonprofit for Event

Night Out Inc. introduces its latest Crown the Town event — the “Breast Drink” Edition — in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The October event, which will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, features an array of downtown venues, including Wildcat, Blue Agave and Finch & Fork, who will each serve up a homemade “pink-inspired” cocktail.

Crown the Town: “Breast Drink” Edition will be hosted Saturday, Oct. 12. Attendees will meet at the first location at 3 p.m. to get their itinerary and crown, and then continue on a self-guided quest to try some of the best drinks in town.

Presale tickets are available for $30 (regularly $35) and can be purchased online by clicking here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

