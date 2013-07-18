BizHawk: Expansion on Tap for Santa Barbara’s Telegraph Brewing Co.

Bank of Santa Barbara hires new vice president, Night Out launches event platform and Peikert Group Architects merges with San Luis Obispo design firm

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Telegraph Brewing Co. has plans to eventually produce eight times as much brew by moving into a neighboring space in downtown Santa Barbara that will triple its size.

Construction is under way to renovate a World War II-era Quonset hut at 418 N. Salsipuedes St., which is right next door to where the local brewery set up shop and a tasting room seven years ago at 416 N. Salsipuedes St.

Telegraph’s new 10,000-square-foot building was formerly Andros Floor Design.

“Immediately we’re doubling our capacity,” Thompson told Noozhawk, adding that additional tanks will eventually produce eight times as much brew. “We were overdue for expansion. This is both good for initial expansion … but then it also gives us room to grow as well.”

Thompson said Telegraph, which specializes in brewing American and Belgian-inspired beers using domestic ingredients, has been planning the expansion for two years.

Telegraph plans to move entirely out of its current location by the end of July. Brewing will start back up in early August, with a goal of reopening to the public by Labor Day weekend.

Ale Ortega-Botello Joins Bank of Santa Barbara

The Bank of Santa Barbara has hired Ale Ortega-Botello as vice president and business development officer.

With more than 27 years in the banking industry, Ortega-Botello’s primary role will be building and developing business relationships in the Santa Barbara community.

She has served in an executive capacity for MidState Bank, City Commerce Bank and Bank of America. More recently, she worked with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, where she managed multiple offices.

A native to Santa Barbara, she has served on numerous boards and is actively volunteering with organizations such as the American Heart Association, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Dos Pueblos Little League, the Alpha Resource Center and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Night Out Launches New Event Platform

Night Out Inc. has launched Night Out Events, the first full-featured ticketing, promotion and management platform designed specifically for nightlife event organizers.

The innovative platform expands upon the company’s popular solution for nightlife discovery and features custom tools for organizers to reach and analyze their audience.

Night Out Events is designed for venues and organizers, offering organizers nationwide a free account and tools that make it easy to create events, sell tickets, manage buyers and analyze event data.

“We introduced the Night Out mobile app in 2010 to help nightlife enthusiasts discover entertainment and events in their city,” co-founder and CEO Dusty Stutsman said in a news release. “This year we’re rounding out our service by releasing Night Out Events for event organizers everywhere. Night Out Events is a complete, automated solution for creating, promoting and managing nightlife events from start to finish.”

Peikert Group Architects to Merge with Design Firm

Peikert Group Architects, an award-winning Santa Barbara-based architecture firm, will join forces with RRM Design Group, a multidisciplinary design firm based in San Luis Obispo.

PGA has been in business for 25 years and has specialized in award-winning, market-rate, affordable and senior multifamily housing, mixed-use infill projects and entitlement strategy.

By combining each firm’s expertise, the new firm will be able to offer a greater range of services and skills to its collective client base. PGA will increase its geographic reach in California, and its clients will gain immediate access to RRM’s multidiscipline services and statewide practice.

PGA will continue to operate in Santa Barbara as an RRM company under the name of Peikert + RRM Design Group, and existing PGA staff will continue to manage the Santa Barbara office.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.