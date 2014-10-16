Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:13 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Electric Carmaker Tesla Motors Gearing Up to Open Dealership in Santa Barbara

Rocket Fizz soda and candy shop comes to State Street, Ara Collection jeweler moves and Los Agaves opens Goleta location

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 16, 2014 | 8:40 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

A Tesla auto dealership could soon join the ranks of others along Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara.

Tesla Motors Inc. plans to submit an application to open a new car dealership in the current location of Hughes Automobile Co. at 400 Hitchcock Way, next door to the DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara, according to senior city planner Renee Brooke.

Donald Hughes owns that car lot, but Brooke didn’t know whether Tesla planned to buy or lease the property.

The Palo Alto-based electric car maker and seller had previously been considering a nearby five-acre parcel on the other side of DCH Lexus, at 350 Hitchcock Way, but more recently began focusing efforts at 400 Hitchcock Way, Brooke told Noozhawk.

She said Tesla’s proposal has already gone through some review in the city planning process, and she expected a more formal application would be submitted within the next week or so — taking one step closer to establishing the region’s first Tesla sales and service center.

Tesla representatives offered no comment about a possible area location.

Rocket Fizz Opens on State Street

Rocket Fizz soda and candy shop opened last week at 1021 State St., offering more than 2,800 products and gag gifts, 500 sodas and candy galore.

Owner Kelly Chapman, a Ventura resident, brought the Camarillo-based chain to Santa Barbara, occupying a downtown storefront that formerly housed Blue Eyed Girl.

Rocket Fizz soda and candy shop opened at 1021 State St. late last week and owners are planning a grand opening for November. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Rocket Fizz has 72 locations nationwide since its founding in 2007 — the closest is in Ventura — and Santa Barbara was lacking any store like it, according to her husband, Andrew, who doubles as store manager.

Each customer gets to sample one of the many taffy varieties, and the local who submits the best name in Rocket Fizz’s contest to name the fake pirate out front will win a six-pack of soda.

Ara Collection Moves

Ara Collection at 1101 State St. in Santa Barbara has moved to 1253 Coast Village Road, Suite 204.

The Turkey-based jeweler, which expanded to the United States in 2004 by opening the State Street retail shop in Santa Barbara, has already left its original space and will open at the new location later this week, according to store representatives.

A grand opening will happen sometime in November.

Los Agaves Opens in Goleta

The Los Agaves Restaurant has officially opened its third location in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace at 7024 Market Place Drive.

Owners said everything customers love about the other two locations in Santa Barbara is also in Goleta, including fresh daily specials, complimentary chips, a homemade salsa bar and authentic Mexican favorites.

Los Agaves has opened in the former home of Baja Grill, an eatery previously owned by Natural Café founder Kelly Brown.

Another Los Agaves location is slated to go into the Shoppes at Westlake Village.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

