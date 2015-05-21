BizHawk: Tesla Motors Rolls Out Mobile Store, with First Stop in Santa Barbara

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

A temporary Tesla mobile store is opening in Santa Barbara on Friday, allowing the public to test drive one of its award-winning electric models for free.

For the first time ever, Tesla Motors is launching a retail experience featuring a pop-up store made from four shipping containers that will travel the country this summer — starting in Santa Barbara for a month beginning Friday.

Crews worked to quickly build the store Thursday in the parking lot at 32 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara, across the street from Canary Hotel, where Tesla received permission from the city to spring up, company spokeswoman Alexis Georgeson told Noozhawk.

Anyone can test drive Tesla’s Model S all-electric sedan, which starts at $75,000 and gets anywhere from 230 to 270 miles per charge, she said.

“This is an important market for us,” Georgeson said, noting Santa Barbara drivers have already signed up to drive the tester before it heads next to the Hamptons.

People can also learn more about electric cars in general, she said, noting Tesla makes all its cars custom-to-order.

The mobile store comes to Santa Barbara just months before a permanent location opens at 400 Hitchcock Way. Tesla hopes to open that store this summer, Georgeson said.

Dental Office Hosts Grand Opening

A Mountain and Sea Dental location has opened at 2780 State St., Suite 6 in Santa Barbara.

The business, which recently hosted a grand opening, provides dentists for the whole family and serves locals living in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta and the surrounding areas.

The practice is owned by Dr. Michael Carley & Associates at Santa Barbara-Dentists.com.

Dunphy Joins Law Firm

Amy Dunphy has been hired to join the team of attorneys at Ambrecht & Associates as a senior associate, according to John Ambrecht, senior partner of the firm.

Most recently, Dunphy worked as an attorney in the Los Angeles office of a global law firm, focusing her practice on estate and gift tax planning, estate and trust administration, fiduciary litigation, charitable giving and tax-exempt organizations.

Dunphy, who is fluent in Spanish, graduated in the top 10 percent of her class from the University of Southern California Law School in 2009.

Officials Recognize National Tamale Day

The efforts of a local businessman to establish a National Tamale Day have paid off.

Santa Barbara Tamales To Go owner Richard Lambert, who launched an appeal to recognize the tasty food last year, was rewarded recently with an official notification in the mail from Chase's National Calendar of Events.

The organization accepted his request — and the signatures he gathered in support — and will ask people to celebrate National Tamale Day on March 23, beginning in 2016.

“Chase's Calendar of Events is the official book for special days, and they just accepted our application for their 2016 edition,” Lambert said. “We'd like to thank all those tamale fans who signed our online petition. March 23rd is now the day for people all across the country to officially enjoy eating tamales.”

Carpinteria Taps New CEO

After a nationwide search, a new president/CEO has been selected for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Joyce Donaldson will take over the helm of the chamber June 1.

She takes over for Lynda Lang, who has held the position since 2007 and will retire at the end of May, making the transition seamless for both chamber and community members.

With more than 11 years of professional chamber leadership experience, the chamber said Donaldson has a history of enhancing operations, bolstering financial stability, increasing visibility and strengthening community and government relations.

She most recently served the last five years as president and CEO of the Indio Chamber of Commerce in Indio, and was executive director of the Romeo-Washington Chamber of Commerce in Romeo, Mich., for seven years before that.

