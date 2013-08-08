Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: The Bistro Restaurant Reopens at Bacara Resort & Spa

Z’s-Taphouse & Grill at Zodo’s adds wine taps, Ed Soto joins Union Bank and First Friday events bring business to Carpinteria

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 8, 2013

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The Bistro beachside restaurant has reopened at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta after extensive renovations.

The restaurant, which features outdoor seating and panoramic ocean views, was closed for about four months for renovations, and had a soft opening in July.

Chef Chris Turano, who earned the role after competing on the Food Network’s Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell, will specialize in Italian Riviera cuisine, including traditional pasta, brick-oven flat bread dishes and lighter, coastal cuisine.

“The Bistro celebrates the art of Italian dining with gusto,” Bacara General Manager Kathleen Cochran said. “Our goal is to serve food with love; we want our guests to feel like they’re dining al fresco at a warm and inviting villa in Italy.”

The Bistro now features a private dining room, and is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Z’s-Taphouse & Grill at Zodo’s Adds Wine Keg

Z’s-Taphouse & Grill inside of Zodo’s-Bowling & Beyond in Goleta has added several new taps for wine, and will host a wine tasting event to launch the new taps Friday.

The new wine kegs hold about 110 glasses of wine and last 60 days, with little or no change in the wine flavors, and adds to the 40 beer taps already on hand.

Friday’s two-hour wine tasting event will begin at 6 p.m., and involve four Carr Winery varieties paired with appetizers.

Ed Soto
Ed Soto

Ed Soto Joins Union Bank

Union Bank has hired Ed Soto to its retail consumer lending as a mortgage consultant in Santa Barbara. 

Soto will be responsible for assisting clients with their home mortgage needs in the greater Santa Barbara area.

Prior to joining Union Bank, Soto served as senior mortgage loan consultant at Bank of America, a senior mortgage loan consultant at Washington Mutual and a mortgage loan consultant at Great Western Bank

Carpinteria Businesses See First Friday Boost

Merchants, galleries and restaurants participating in Carpinteria’s First Friday events have noticed an increase in business.

A small committee consisting of Carpinteria business owners and Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce staff headed up the drive to bring visitors and locals to do business in Carpinteria in 2009 on each First Friday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. The Carpinteria City Council appointed the Carpinteria First Committee to put a spark in the local economy.

The group also encourages Carpinteria's nonprofit organizations to partner with the committee each month.

Wine Cask Offers Lunch Deal

Wine Cask has partnered with United Way of Santa Barbara County this month for its Charity Lunch Promotion.

The business will donate 10 percent of all guests’ checks when they mention United Way.

