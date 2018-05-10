BizHawk: Chocolate Gallery in Goleta Is Coming to Bittersweet End

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

For the Chocolate Gallery in Goleta, the end is bittersweet.

After 38 years, owners Karen Kegg and Tim Johnson plan to make their last batch of chocolate from their store at 5705 Calle Real. The last day is June 16.

But unlike many businesses that have shut down in the area in recent years, such as Outback, Kernohan’s and Petrini’s, Kegg told Noozhawk that the decision to close wasn’t based on finances or rent increases.

After nearly 40 years, it was just time.

“We’re gonna miss it,” Kegg said. “We loved the socializing. It’s fun and it has not stopped being fun.”

The married couple opened their first store in 1980 at the Granada Building on State Street. They made their chocolates in plain view so that their customers could see where the chocolate was coming from.

They grew so fast they moved to their current location in 1982 and have enjoyed a successful run ever since.

They were partners with the Goleta Public Library, where kids who participated in the summer reading program would receive free chocolate letters.

The Chocolate Gallery was known for its Texas Crunch, assorted chocolates, and truffles.

"Thanks to all for the unwavering support and fun over the years,” Kegg said. “We are still going strong, taking ‘stock-up-now’ orders.”

Kegg said the last guaranteed day the store will be open will be Saturday, June 16, the day before Father’s Day.



Kegg encourages people to come in for Mother’s Day gifts, and end-of school teacher’s and graduation gifts.

Santa Barbara Concierge

Forget, "Hey, Alexa." If you want a personal assistant, try "Hey, Heather," or "Hey, Briana."

Santa Barbara Concierge Services launched in April and offers hourly assistance for a variety of services.

Assistants can run business errands, perform clerical tasks and pay bills. They will also purchase office supplies, provide courier services, conduct calendar management and make bank deposits.

They will also run errands, make merchandise returns and exchanges, pick up prescription drugs, schedule appointments, along with several other tasks.

"We're a women-led hourly personal assistant service catering to local clients in the Santa Barbara area," owner Briana Perry told Noozhawk. "We offer administrative assistance as well as covering clients business and personal errands."

Perry met her business partner, Heather Hart, in the corporate world. They decided to branch out and offer personalized services to clients.

Perry said what she and Hart enjoy most about the business is "working in partnership, and supporting our community to lead more balanced, successful lives."

