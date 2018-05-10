Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:44 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Chocolate Gallery in Goleta Is Coming to Bittersweet End

Santa Barbara Concierge Services offers hourly assistance for a variety of services

Woman standing in chocolate store. Click to view larger
Karen Kegg, above, and her husband, and Tim Johnson, are closing the Chocolate Gallery in Goleta after 38 years. She said business is doing well, but it’s time to do other things. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | May 10, 2018 | 10:42 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

For the Chocolate Gallery in Goleta, the end is bittersweet.

After 38 years, owners Karen Kegg and Tim Johnson plan to make their last batch of chocolate from their store at 5705 Calle Real. The last day is June 16.

But unlike many businesses that have shut down in the area in recent years, such as Outback, Kernohan’s and Petrini’s, Kegg told Noozhawk that the decision to close wasn’t based on finances or rent increases.

After nearly 40 years, it was just time.

“We’re gonna miss it,” Kegg said. “We loved the socializing. It’s fun and it has not stopped being fun.”

The married couple opened their first store in 1980 at the Granada Building on State Street. They made their chocolates in plain view so that their customers could see where the chocolate was coming from.

They grew so fast they moved to their current location in 1982 and have enjoyed a successful run ever since.

They were partners with the Goleta Public Library, where kids who participated in the summer reading program would receive free chocolate letters.

The Chocolate Gallery was known for its Texas Crunch, assorted chocolates, and truffles.

"Thanks to all for the unwavering support and fun over the years,” Kegg said. “We are still going strong, taking ‘stock-up-now’ orders.”

Kegg said the last guaranteed day the store will be open will be Saturday, June 16, the day before Father’s Day.

Kegg encourages people to come in for Mother’s Day gifts, and end-of school teacher’s and graduation gifts.

Santa Barbara Concierge

Forget, "Hey, Alexa." If you want a personal assistant, try "Hey, Heather," or "Hey, Briana."

Santa Barbara Concierge Services launched in April and offers hourly assistance for a variety of services. 

Two women. Click to view larger
Heather Hart, left, and Briana Perry left the corporate world to start a concierge personal assistance service. ( Courtesy photo)

Assistants can run business errands, perform clerical tasks and pay bills. They will also purchase office supplies, provide courier services, conduct calendar management and make bank deposits.

They will also run errands, make merchandise returns and exchanges, pick up prescription drugs, schedule appointments, along with several other tasks. 

"We're a women-led hourly personal assistant service catering to local clients in the Santa Barbara area," owner Briana Perry told Noozhawk.  "We offer administrative assistance as well as covering clients business and personal errands."

Perry met her business partner, Heather Hart, in the corporate world. They decided to branch out and offer personalized services to clients.

Perry said what she and Hart enjoy most about the business is "working in partnership, and supporting our community to lead more balanced, successful lives."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 