BizHawk: The Globe Brings Food From Around the World to Santa Barbara

Saks Fifth Avenue closes to become Off 5th store, Johnson & Johnson moving office out of Santa Barbara and two more vendors leave Santa Barbara Public Market

A new tapas-type lounge opening at 18 E. Cota St. in downtown Santa Barbara is designed with adults — and late-night eating — in mind.

The Globe is the brainchild of Pascucci Restaurant owner Laura Knight, who tapped her longtime bartender and manager Gerry Cruz to manage the small plates lounge offering up food, beer, wine and liquor from all over the world.

The eatery found a fond reception at a soft opening last week, and the pair is planning a grand opening next week.

The kitchen will be open late — 11 p.m. during the week, midnight on the weekends — and the atmosphere encourages patrons to plop down in comfy couches to stay a while.

All plates are $10 and under, and the place will be open nights only until a weekend brunch menu launches later this year.

Knight dreamed up the colorful décor and handpicked furniture, each chair or comfortable couch with a back rest, plush pillow or fun print. The same furnishings continue into the outdoor patio and second floor, which will be available for parties.

“I just wanted it to be like a living room,” said Knight, who started Pascucci at 729 State St. 22 years ago. A second location opens later this year in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

The business partners love the location, just a touch off State Street bustle and sandwiched between helpful neighbors at American Ale and Blue Agave.

Small plates include seafood, vegetarian/vegan and “on land” choices, all prepared by local chef Carlos Varga.

Saks Fifth Avenue Closes

The Saks Fifth Avenue store at 1001 State St. in Santa Barbara has closed and will become a Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH when it reopens in October.

Hudson’s Bay Company made the conversion announcement this month, noting that the store’s 55 associates would either be offered transfer opportunities or receive appropriate employment separation packages.

Saks Off 5th is described as a fashion outlet, offering designer brands at discounted prices.

“This is a strategic decision to optimize the potential of the location and still deliver a signature shopping experience within the market,” Saks President Marc Metrick said in a statement.

“We believe converting to an OFF 5TH location is the best decision for our company and for our customers.”

Johnson & Johnson to Move

Johnson & Johnson’s Mentor business will be moving its Santa Barbara headquarters and facility from Santa Barbara to Irvine by the end of the year, according to the company.

“A portion” of the company’s employees will make the move, but Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman Amy Jo Meyer wouldn’t say how many would be impacted or the number employed at the Santa Barbara location.

“This was a strategic decision made to better align the company with several other California-based medical device companies that are part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies,” she said.

“We are grateful for the many contributions Mentor employees have made over the years to the company as well as the customers and patients we serve. We are committed to supporting our employees throughout this transition. Mentor thanks and appreciates the Santa Barbara community for its many years of support.”

Two Tenants Leave Public Market

Belcampo Meat Co. and Crazy Good Bread have joined the list of tenants who have pulled out of Santa Barbara Public Market this year.

That brings the total to five, including the Pasta Shoppe, JuiceWell and Santa Monica Seafood.

Santa Barbara Public Market opened at 38 W. Victoria St. in April 2014 to much fanfare and is part of the Alma del Pueblo mixed-use project. The market opened with 14 vendors and a commercial kitchen.

“While change is not easy, we appreciate the community’s support, and we’re looking forward to great things to come,” market founder Marge Cafarelli said in a statement.

“We’re in discussions with some exceptional local merchants and purveyors, and remain very committed to bringing the Santa Barbara community best-in-class in the way of handcrafted, regionally sourced and sustainably made food, food products and wine.”

She mentioned that I`a Fish Market & Café has opened in the former Santa Monica Seafood space and that Culture Counter has a new purveyor in Catherine Bodziner.

Tesla Motors Opens Dealership

Santa Barbara’s first Tesla Motors dealership opened late last month at 400 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara.

Tesla, the California-based maker of the award-winning Model S electric premium sedan, expanded its retail presence with the opening of the sales and service center.

Chandler’s Salon Marks Anniversary

Chandler’s Men’s Hair Salon is marking its first anniversary at its new location — 401 Chapala St. Suite 104 — with the introduction of hair stylist Kaity Swanson and barber Jackie Valadez and a pre-Fiesta parade celebration from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday.

Chandler’s owner Gillian Ireland said for the first time her shop with offer straight-razor shaves, facials and skin cleanse for men.

Originally located in the Funk Zone, Chandler’s has operated in Santa Barbara for 13 years.

HUB International Makes Hire

Mike Champion has been named employee benefits practice leader at the Santa Barbara-based office of HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

In his role in the new company position, Champion will be responsible for implementing and executing a strategy for sales and service for assigned Employee Benefits offices in the Western Region.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .