BizHawk: The Goodland Marks Milestone Changes Under New Hotel Owner

The Refillery closes, KARL STORZ Imaging Inc. to move and Flutter Magazine expands into Barnes & Noble

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

Times are changing at Goleta’s former Holiday Inn, which was bought by new owners a year ago, renamed Hotel Goleta, and then given its most recent reincarnation and facelift as The Goodland.

After buying the hotel at 5650 Calle Real for $24 million, Newport Beach-based Makar Properties put $10 million into a complete renovation and tapped Kimpton Hotel & Restaurants to manage the property, which remains open during the extensive remodel.

In the meantime, The Goodland has become a working construction site, with the main building, lobby, restaurant, bar and meeting spaces expected to be completed by Aug. 1.

Kimpton, a Bay Area company known locally for rejuvenating Santa Barbara’s Canary Hotel, will also rename the hotel’s main restaurant to the Outpost at The Goodland and the lobby bar to the Good Bar. The restaurant was also relocated and will open up to the patio and pool area.

A new boutique spa and fitness room are also in the works.

In spite of construction, hotel staff said 115 renovated guest rooms are currently available, as well as the pool.

The Refillery Closes

The Refillery at 3016 De la Vina St. has closed its doors after a little more than a year in business.

The business that allowed customers to bring in their own bottles or purchase ones to fill up common household liquids, lotions and more opened in February of 2013 under co-owners Chris Reeder and Lacey Grevious.

The Refillery closed late last month.

KARL STORZ Buys New Building

KARL STORZ Imaging Inc. will move into a new production and product development facility at 1 Los Carneros Drive in Goleta by the end of 2015.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, a world leader in advanced minimally invasive endoscopic technology and operating room integration solutions, announced last week that it purchased the new building, which offers room for anticipated growth and establishes a more permanent location for the company’s subsidiary, KARL STORZ Imaging.

The company considers the move a significant milestone because the company will own the approximately 102,066-square-foot two-story facility instead of leasing three other facilities in Goleta, with a total square footage of 67,000.

The Goleta company was purchased by KARL STORZ in 1990.

Tenants are currently occupying the new building’s first and second floors, but the long-term plan is for KARL STORZ Imaging to fully occupy the building. After the first tenants move from the building at the end of 2014, renovations will begin. The company plans to fully occupy the building once the last tenant’s lease expires in 2018.

Flutter Magazine Expands Reach

Flutter Magazine, a new reimagining of the traditional bridal and lifestyle magazine that began as a digital format, is now in Barnes & Noble stores throughout California after just two print editions.

Launched in 2012 in Santa Barbara by Kim Wiseley and Tracy Lazaro, the wedding and lifestyle magazine flew off the shelves at targeted locations from San Diego to San Francisco.

Barnes & Noble will put the third edition of the magazine, which reflects the highly visual style of blogs, in all its California stores.

The magazine, blogs, recipes and lots of beautiful imagery are available online at www.fluttermag.com. Wiseley and Lazaro expect to have national distribution by the end of the year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.