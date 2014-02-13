BizHawk: Santa Barbara Family Serving Up Frozen Yogurt by The Lovin’ Spoonful

First Republic Bank to open downtown branch, Kimberly Horn joins Monarch Wealth Strategies and Gene McKnight is elected president of the Downtown Organization

A local family searching for the best frozen yogurt product possible has opened up shop at The Lovin’ Spoonful on the Mesa.

Seeking reprieve from a fast-paced, high-stress job as an attorney in Los Angeles, Jon Borderud moved to Santa Barbara with his family and decided to start a business selling a creation he loves.

The Lovin’ Spoonful at 2028 Cliff Drive in the Mesa Shopping Center had a soft opening late last month, and plans to host a grand opening in late February or early March.

Borderud’s son, Jonathan, manages the shop. His daughter, Jennifer, helped come up with a name for the nonfranchise shop, and wife Jane also supports the venture.

“I think we have a really good product,” Jon Borderud said. “We have organics. Nobody else has that.”

The colorfully decorated business sells 14 flavors of frozen yogurt — low-fat, organic, nondairy and more — and soon will also offer locally made pies and cakes.

First Republic Bank to Open New Branch

A new First Republic Bank will go into the former Santa Barbara Outfitters at the corner of Anapamu and State streets, according to a sign posted in the window.

A spokesman for the bank would not comment on whether a bank would be opening at the 1200 State St. location, or a time frame for opening.

The bank already has a downtown location at 18 W. Canon Perdido St.

Kimberly Horn Hired at Monarch Wealth Strategies

Kimberly Horn has joined Monarch Wealth Strategies as the director of client relations.

She will also serve as client advocate, overseeing the delivery and implementation of financial plans for high-net worth clients.

Before transitioning to Monarch Wealth Strategies, Horn was a financial analyst for Raytheon Co. in Goleta, a financial consultant at A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc., and a client advisor at Mission Wealth Management for nearly seven years.

Horn has extensive experience working with academic professionals, engineers, widows and individuals who are leaving business.

Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Taps New Leader

Gene McKnight has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

McKnight has been active on the DO board for nine years and owns McKnight Commercial Realty. He is also the director of acquisitions at IGF Realty Advisors and has served on the Downtown Parking Committee for the past five years.

Other incoming Downtown Organization officers include vice president Roger Durling (Santa Barbara International Film Festival), secretary Traci Taitt (The Towbes Group) and treasurer Matt LaBrie (LYNX Management Inc.).

