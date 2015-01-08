BizHawk: Event Venue The Narrative Loft Opens in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Killer Shrimp on State closes its door, HEAT Culinary school launches and the Santa Barbara Airport unveils La Mission Café

Event-venue seekers may find what they’re looking for at The Narrative Loft in Santa Barbara, located on the “fringe of the Funk Zone,” according to its owner.

The Narrative Loft launched in late 2014 with a new name at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, No. 240. The business was formerly called 240 Studio and focused on providing studio space for photographers.

Owner Michelle Lee bought that business two years ago and has now transformed the space into one for events after receiving so many inquiries to use the location, said Rachel Taylor, event director.

The Narrative Loft is billed as a nearly 3,000-square-foot creative space to “tell your story,” seating a maximum of 150 people and 200 for standing-room only on its hardwood floors, Taylor said.

So far, those hosting wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners have taken advantage of the space, as well as job trainers and party-throwers.

“We wanted to make it more funky,” Taylor said. “We’re open to anything. It’s a pretty blank slate.”

She invited anyone interested to drop by The Narrative Loft, which typically charges $350 per hour, with discounts for longer rentals.

Killer Shrimp Shutters

The Killer Shrimp restaurant at 416 State St. in Santa Barbara has closed its doors.

Restaurant representatives could not be reached for comment, but Killer Shrimp reportedly closed late last year, giving staff little notice. The restaurant was open a little more than a year.

Killer Shrimp’s original Marina Del Ray location remains opens.

Culinary Classes Start

HEAT Culinary school has opened this month with a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen, food truck and a full-service event caterer all rolled into one.

Beginning this month, HEAT Culinary will host daily, hands-on cooking classes covering everything from pasta-making to French pastry, vegetarian feasts, sushi and more.

Chef and HEAT Culinary owner Chef Nikki is a freelance food writer, culinary blogger and cooking instructor with a passion for seasonal local and organic cuisine. As an alum of The Culinary Institute of America, Nikki has cooked worldwide alongside TV chef personalities and worked as a junior sommelier while organizing food and wine events for discerning clients.

The HEAT Culinary team also offers team building classes for businesses, as well as customized catering for private events.

Airport Opens Café

Santa Barbara Airport opened its La Mission Café at the John T. Rickard Airline Terminal on Thursday after a remodel and expansion.

“We have received requests to have a downstairs café, before security, where warm food, wine and beer could be served,” Airport Director Hazel Johns said. “Tasneem Vakharia, owner of First Class Concessions, responded to those requests with the new re-imagined space. It is a wonderful addition, and I think it will open up new possibilities for the public to come and enjoy time with family and friends at the airport.”

Blue Tavern Closes

The Blue Tavern restaurant at 119 State St. closed its doors at the end of 2014.

The restaurant adjacent to Hotel Indigo — the former Anchor space — had only been open about a year.

What would take Blue Tavern’s place hadn’t been announced as of this week.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Hires CFO

L. Wayne Mills has been named the new chief financial officer for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Mills, who began his new position Monday, replaces longtime CFO Bob Baden, who retired Dec. 31 after 17 years with the district.

At LVMC, Mills, who has experience in rural healthcare and financial management, will be responsible for the accounting and finance functions of the hospital, the Comprehensive Care Center and the Champion Center. He’ll also take charge of health plan contracting and negotiations, budgeting and financial reporting, monitoring and controlling the assets and fiscal commitments of the hospital district and more.

