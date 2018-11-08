Thursday, November 8 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Thomas Towing Moving in a New Direction with New Owners

Carlito's celebrates 40th anniversary; Funk Zone property changes hands; Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery takes on new artists

Kristina Duckworth and Santiago Perez Jr. of Thomas Towing in Goleta. Click to view larger
Kristina Duckworth and Santiago Perez Jr. are the new owners of Thomas Towing in Goleta. (Contributed photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 8, 2018

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Thomas Towing has new owners.

Santiago Perez Jr. and Kristina Duckworth-Bailey have acquired the company from Matt Thomas after working as managers for several years. 

"We saw an opportunity to make the company grow so we decided to go into a partnership," said Duckworth-Bailey. 

The company was founded in 1993 and the duo officially purchased it in September.

“We would like to take this time to thank every family member, friend, our amazing crew, our loyal customers, business associates, and community members that have supported our journey as we
have worked our way to get here," the new owners said in a statement. "We are honored and blessed to celebrate this accomplishment.

"We look forward to continue providing quality service for years to come and we welcome you to join us as we embark on this next chapter.”

The company provides towing, transport and recovery services. 

Duckworth-Bailey said Thomas Towing is unique because it is locally and independently owned, and it caters to the community. The company volunteers its time and services to a variety of youth and community activities as well. 

Duckworth-Bailey and Perez Jr. are planning a grand re-opening event for friends, family and clients this Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the company's headquarters, 8 Depot Road in Goleta. 

Carlitos Celebration

Vintage photo shows the owners of Carlitos Café y Cantina in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A vintage photo shows the owners of Carlitos Café y Cantina in downtown Santa Barbara. The popular restaurant is celebrating 40 years in business. (Contributed photo)

Carlitos Café y Cantina is celebrating 40 years in Santa Barbara. Carlitos opened in Arlington Plaza in 1978.

“We saw great potential with this place, and knew we could build something really special,” said husband-and-wife owners Carlos and Leslie López. “Our hope and vision was to create a lively and welcoming destination, where we would serve the same delicious Mexican food that our own family loved to eat, so we got to work to make our vision a reality.”

Carlitos, at 1324 State St, is known for its contemporary Mexican cuisine and award-winning margaritas.

Executive Chef Jóse Sánchez has been with the Carlitos family since 1978. 

To commemorate four decades, the restaurant is holding a special 40th Anniversary menu through Sunday. This anniversary menu will feature a selection of Carlitos favorites, at special rollback pricing, and half-priced margaritas.

Funk Zone

Santa Barbara's Funk Zone continues to grow.

According to Hayes Commercial Group, a local investor has purchased a mixed-use property at18 Anacapa St. The three-story, 13,215 square-foot building was listed for $8,950,000.

The second floor is office space, over industrial space on the ground floor, and the third floor is a 2,519 square-foot penthouse residence with panoramic ocean views, according to Hayes.

Hayes Commercial Group partners Steve Hayes and Francois DeJohn represented the seller.

“This property is unique in so many ways,” Hayes said. “The Funk Zone location, the mixed-use design, and the fact that it includes the only true ocean-view residence on that stretch of the waterfront.”

The property received several offers and closed within 50 days of being listed.

“With the Funk Zone continuing to be in high demand and renewed interest in the stretch of waterfront between State and Garden,” DeJohn added, “this property is in an ideal location and understandably generated a lot of interest.” 

Solvang Art

The Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery is expanding to include contemporary and Western artists, according to a news release.

Owners Dwight and Arlene Steffensen are opening their doors to artists who were displayed at the Judith Hale Gallery at Solvang Antiques, which closed recently.

Two dozen of the former artists, including Dirk Foslien, Sheryl Knight and Joe Mancuso, will have their work displayed at Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery.

Solvang Antiques also welcomes new artist Keith Batcheller, a Southern California native who began his career as an illustrator and, among other projects, designed more than 50 movie posters for Walt Disney Studios, according to a news release.

Western subjects, wildlife, and landscapes are his current focus.

Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery will hold a Holiday Art Show reception Saturday, Nov. 24, when people can meet the artists and enjoy artist demonstrations.

Craft Beer Book Signing

Author Kirk Richardson plans to appear at Island Brewing in Carpinteria to sign his new book, "Craft Beer Country: In Search of the Best Breweries from the South Pacific to the Pacific Coast."

Richardson is an expert in craft beer and California breweries.

The book signing is Dec. 6 at Island Brewing, 5049 6th St. in Carpinteria.

Richardson has spent the last 10 years visiting craft breweries in North America, according to a news release.    

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

