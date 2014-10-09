Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Union Ale Owners Open Tri-Tip Company

Engel & Volkers international firm plans local opening, Ontare Plaza Center sold and Circa Terra Travel Outfitters is now open

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 9, 2014 | 9:29 p.m.

Santa Maria-style tri-tip and barrel-aged cocktails will take center stage at the latest restaurant opened by local Chrestenson brothers.

Tri Tip Company opened late last week at 214 State St., right next door to Union Ale, a Funk Zone restaurant Matt and Ben Chrestenson dreamed up five years ago.

A year and a half ago, the brothers also opened the popular American Ale on Cota Street.

Paul Garcia, a Santa Barbara native who’s now general manager of all three joints, said the current Tri Tip Company space and patio was formerly an extension of Union Ale — both have the same address — serving as a VIP room or for private parties.

Since that concept didn’t catch on, the Chrestensons created the new restaurant and bar to showcase a small, simple menu with a variety of traditional Santa Maria-style and other barbecue sandwiches, as well as six-month-aged specialty cocktails, a collaboration brew with Pure Order called 86 Lager, and coffee on tap.

Garcia noted Tri Tip Company would still be available for private parties.

Tri Tip Company general manager Paul Garcia makes an Old Fashioned at the new bar and restaurant. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“We do our best to make everything ourselves,” Garcia told Noozhawk. “There’s no tri-tip or sandwich place really in this area.”

Engel & Volkers Coming to Santa Barbara

International luxury real estate firm Engel & Volkers is coming soon to Santa Barbara, according to a sign posted on a storefront window downtown.

The company will move into 1323 State St., which was recently vacated by interior design boutique Indigo, which moved next door closer to Arlington Theatre.

Representatives from Engel & Volkers, which is based in Germany, could not be reached for comment. The company website shows the next closest firm location is in Westlake Village.

Ontare Plaza Center Sold

Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of Ontare Plaza Center at 3601-3607 State Street in Santa Barbara.

The Morada Group, LP sold the property for $3.1 million to Leisure & Carpenter Properties, LLC, according to Lee & Associates, which represented the seller.

The property currently consists of 4,855 square feet of retail space and includes popular tenants Jeannine's Restaurant and Bakery, Medicine Shoppe and others.

Circa Terra Travel Outfitters Launches

Santa Barbara resident Mark Gallo, former CEO of Magellan’s Travel Supplies, and his wife, Kathy, have launched Circa Terra Travel Outfitters after buying Magellan’s Loreto Plaza retail shop.

The June purchase signaled an end to Denver-based Colorado Baggage’s two-year effort to expand Magellan’s national retail presence due to conflicting business models, according to Gallo.

Circa Terra staff of travel experts will all be former Magellan’s employees. The store is now open seven days a week and a grand opening is planned for Oct. 24.

The store will specialize in travel gear, luggage, clothing and handbags designed to ease the challenges of travel.

CMC Rescue Plans Open House

Goleta-based CMC Rescue, Inc. will host an open house next Thursday to celebrate fully renovating its new headquarters at 6740 Cortona Dr.

The employee-owned business, which produces rescue equipment used by most local, state and federal agencies, recently purchased a new space to bring its entire operation under one roof for the first time since its founding in 1978 by Jim Frank, a lifelong Goleta resident.

CMC Rescue will commemorate 36 growth-filled years in business by hosting local community and business leaders and more at an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Telegraph Brewing Company Wins Award

Santa Barbara’s Telegraph Brewing Company has won a gold medal at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival, marking the fourth year in a row the brewery has won at the world’s largest beer competition. 

Telegraph earned a gold medal in the German-Style Sour Ale category for its popular Reserve Wheat Ale, the brewery’s interpretation of the sour wheat beers that have long been brewed in Berlin, Germany.

