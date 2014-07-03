BizHawk: Vallarta Supermarket to Open in Former Vons Space in Santa Maria

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

A New Vallarta Supermarket is set to open in the former Vons space on Broadway in Santa Maria.

The market with more than 40 locations throughout California will open sometime in September or October at 1482 S. Broadway, following a retrofitting that includes changing the layout, according to Tony Hernandez, Vallarta’s director of marketing.

The store will be the second Vallarta in Santa Maria, since another location at 1875 N. Broadway has fared well in terms of sales, he said.

Although the company has Hispanic origins, Hernandez said, and much of its inventory contains Hispanic products, Vallarta also sells mainstream materials.

The space at Broadway and Enos Drive has been empty since December, when Vons was forced to close because the store failed to meet performance standards.

Fuel Box Reaches Funding Goal

A Santa Barbara-based technology startup company has reached its Indiegogo.com crowd-funding goal of $50,000, and plans to offer its universal mobile-device charging system in large retail stores later this year.

In October, more than 425 donors to FuelBox Inc.’s Indiegogo.com crowdfunding campaign will begin receiving PowerStation wall-mounted devices, which will allow users to easily charge smartphones, tablets and most mobile devices in homes, offices and on the go. The PowerStation comes with an integrated, removable and portable battery, the boostPack, that provides more than 25 hours of charging power and has built-in universal charging cords.

“To reach our goal of $50,000 on Indiegogo.com with seven days left is an amazing accomplishment and boost for all of us at Team FuelBox,” said Dan Friedman, co-founder and chief marketing officer of FuelBox. “We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point and while this is incredible, this is only the beginning, so stay tuned.”

The universal mobile-device charger is aimed at meeting the needs of the more than 200 million users of the ever-growing smartphone and portable computer tablets market.

SurfMedia Hires Amy Bernstein

SurfMedia Communications has hired Amy Bernstein as a public relations associate.

Bernstein brings a background in communications and outreach for nonprofits to SurfMedia Communications.

Prior to joining SurfMedia Communications, Bernstein interned with Special Olympics Santa Barbara, Direct Relief and Breathe California, a nonprofit that raises awareness for clean air and healthy lungs. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication from Santa Clara University.

MarBorg Earns Green Seal

Green Seal, the oldest and most prestigious nonprofit organization certifying green products and services in the U.S., recognized MarBorg Industries for its use of sustainable cleaning products during an award ceremony June 16 at MarBorg’s facility at 728 E. Yanonali St.

MarBorg, founded in 1936 by Mario Borgatello, is the exclusive residential and commercial trash hauler for the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Buellton and South Santa Barbara County.

“MarBorg Industries is the only recycling and waste hauler that we know of using only Green Seal certified institutional cleaning products in its facilities,” Gary Petersen, Green Seal’s board chairman, said in a statement. “Their headquarters was recently LEED Platinum Certified, and all three of their office buildings have been certified through the County of Santa Barbara Green Business Certification process.

“MarBorg is also playing a key role in helping Santa Barbara County meet the mandates of the California Integrated Waste Management Act. This law requires all cities and counties in the state to reduce the amount of waste being landfilled by 50 percent. We are recognizing MarBorg for leading their industry and community toward huge reductions in health problems, pollution, and wasted natural resources. Tons of carbon and toxins, and untold truckloads of trash have been prevented by those who have used Green Seal-certified products.”

