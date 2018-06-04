BizHawk: Vons in Santa Maria to Close for Failing to Meet Corporate Performance Standards

Carpinteria book and toy stores host grand-opening celebration, commercial building under construction downtown and Blue Tavern to open on State Street

One of two Vons markets in Santa Maria will close in December because the store has failed to meet performance standards.

The Vons at 1482 S. Broadway will close Dec. 7, with all of its employees transferred to other locations, according to Jenna Watkinson, a corporate spokeswoman for the company.

“As you may expect, we have performance standards established for all of our locations, and as it relates to our property at 1482 S. Broadway, this store simply did not meet expectations,” an official company statement said.

Watkinson would not provide further details about what performance standards weren’t being met.

A second Vons market at 817 E. Main St. will not be affected.

Carpinteria Small Businesses Host Opening Events

Carpinteria Toy Co. and Curious Cup Bookstore will host a number of grand opening activities in November to celebrate the two small businesses coming together in one location at 5285 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. next Friday at the store, and a grand opening celebration will be hosted next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kiona Gross, owner of Curious Cup Bookstore, and Sarah Hinton, owner of Carpinteria Toy Company, are joining forces in one location to be able to remain open and continue serving the community.

The month-long celebration will include live entertainment, book signings, story times, author readings, game demonstrations, glitter tattoos, crafts and face painting.

Commercial Building Going Up Downtown

A 3,000-square-foot commercial building is under construction next door to the French Press in downtown Santa Barbara at Cota and Anacapa streets.

No tenants are currently lined up for the space at 528 Anacapa St., which could house multiple commercial, retail or restaurant tenants, according to Clay Aurell of AB Design Studio, which is the architect of the project.

Aurell said construction should be complete by the end of February or in early March.

Blue Tavern to Open on State Street

Next month, Chef Ricardo Zarate and business partner Stephane Bombet of Chef Zarate Restaurant Group will open Blue Tavern, a restaurant situated just two blocks from the ocean at 199 State St.

Blue Tavern will be the group’s fourth restaurant and feature quintessential Californian fare, such as pizza, pasta and grilled meats, envisioned through the culinary lens of a native Peruvian.

Goleta’s Sage & Onion Preps for Holidays

The Sage & Onion Café will be offering a to-go Thanksgiving dinner this year, and will also be offering up its space to rent for holiday parties.

The café at 5559 Hollister Ave. in Goleta will sell a $25 per-person, three-course, fully cooked and ready to reheat dinner that can be picked up all day Wednesday, Nov. 27 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day. Pre-orders must be received by Monday, Nov. 25 either by calling 805.845,4134 or emailing [email protected].

The restaurant is also offering up its space for holiday parties in the evenings, which can be reserved by calling owner Steven Giles at 805.451.9971.

