BizHawk: Which Wich Sandwiches Plans Santa Barbara Expansion

The Which Wich Superior Sandwiches brand is planning to expand into Santa Barbara, with an eye on finding franchisees to open five restaurants.

The first sandwich shop could open as early as summer 2016, according to Connie Alires, director of development for the Dallas-based national chain that last year averaged opening two restaurants per week.

She said the chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system and personalized sandwich bags. Customers can avoid the awkward interaction with employees by walking in, marking desired sandwich ingredients on a paper and picking up the order when their name is called.

Santa Barbara seemed like a natural next step for Which Wich, a brand promoting a healthy lifestyle and fresh ingredients at its 400 locations open or in development in 38 states and 10 countries. Which Wich has already opened 50 restaurants between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“I think it’s going to be a good fit,” Alires said, noting the company has been communicating with some possible franchisees in the area.

No exact locations were set yet, but she said Santa Barbara could likely see three stores, possibly with another two in Santa Maria.

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, which was founded in 2003, has been named one of QSR’s “2014 Best Franchise Deals” and Forbes listed it as one of its 2014 “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Only three of its locations nationwide are company-owned, and they’re all in Dallas, Alires said.

Crushcakes Acquires Simply Pies

Crushcakes Café has acquired Simply Pies in Goleta, with the venture set for a grand opening Saturday at 5392 Hollister Ave.

Crushcakes owner and Santa Barbara native Shannon Gaston confirmed the partnership this week, noting that Simply Pies’ former owner Hallie Katnic has stayed on in the kitchen and that Simply Pies products would eventually be available at all four Crushcakes locations.

Katnic bought Simply Pies last year from the original owners who founded the business in 2008.

Crushcakes closed its Isla Vista location at 6533 Trigo Rd. to move into the Hollister space, where the full Crushcakes and Simply Pies menus have been available since a soft opening last Saturday.

Gaston said Saturday’s grand opening celebration starts at 10 a.m. and will feature free treats, cupcakes, pie samples, brownies, desserts, champagne and more — until they run out of food.

Dawn Patrol Opens

Dawn Patrol has opened at 324 State St. in the former Beachbreak Café location in downtown Santa Barbara.

The business lauds itself as a new local hash house, working with local farms and featuring homemade breads, coffee cake and muffins, an organic juice bar, organic coffee and more.

CoastHills Hires Associates

CoastHills Credit Union has hired two leaders and two financial planners to its management team.

Paul Cook, who comes to CoastHills with more than 15 years of expertise in technology, operations and management, is the new senior vice president and chief information officer. Paul oversees the technology strategy of the credit union, including daily operations of IT infrastructure, eServices, data processing and more.

Kristin Worthley has been hired as the new education manager and is responsible for a full range of learning and knowledge management, including leadership development, technical training and regulated compliance training.

Kevin Hemme and Michael Johnson join CoastHills’ wealth management department and are tasked with growing and expanding its depth of investment services while continuing its tradition of offering personalized, unbiased guidance to clients. Together, they manage client assets of approximately $50 million.

