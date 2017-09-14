BizHawk: Yaasa Studios Offers Made-to-Order Mattresses, Home Goods in Santa Barbara

Costco opens gas station for Santa Maria store, Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics opens in Santa Barbara, and local jeweler wins international award

Austrian Johannes Sauer believes the key to a happy life starts with a cozy bed.

Sauer has launched Yaasa Studios from an industrial building at 511 Olive Street, in the heart of Santa Barbara’s rapidly developing “Lagoon District.”

Yaasa Studios sells specialty made-to-order mattresses that come with an engineered cover made from breathable materials.

The company also sells candles that create various scents for different parts of the day, and an “Infinity Blanket,” made from the proprietary fiber Celliant, blended with organic cotton.

“We’re going to improve all areas of your home,” Sauer said. “We’re going to be part of your life.”

Sauer previously worked as an executive for a furniture supply company in Austria. He did business with Santa Barbara-based Ergomotion and fell in love with the area.

He decided to take a leap.

“I love Santa Barbara,” Sauer said. “It’s a great place to start a business.”

Sauer, 34, said he came up with the name “Yaasa” because it means “success” in the Sanskrit language.

“We will help people succeed in their day,” Sauer said.

Sauer said his product stands out from other online retailers because he offers four different types of mattresses, at various firm and softness levels, unlike others who sell a “one size fits all” mattress.

He also says that in-store retailers allow you sleep on the bed for a few minutes, while he allows customers to sleep on the bed for 100 nights and have the opportunity to return the product for a refund.

The queen bed costs $1,499. Sauer will ship the compressed mattress in a narrow, 90-pound box. Each mattress is made-to-order, out of a facility in Fullerton.

The company has launched an aggressive, social media campaign to spread the word about the products.

There is a showroom in Santa Barbara, but the company is primarily an ecommerce endeavor, Sauer said.

Costco gas station opens

Fuel is flowing at the new Costco gas station in Santa Maria. The big box retailer's first Santa Maria gas station opened with temporary hours approximately a week before the store is set to open its doors.

The new Costco, with 24 fuel pumps, is at 1700 S. Bradley Road, approximately four blocks from the current Costco at 1335 S. Bradley Road.

The city’s original Costco opened in 1988 and will close once the new location opens the morning of Sept. 21.

The gas station’s opening marks the first business to begin hosting customers at the massive Enos Ranch development off East Betteravia Road west of Highway 101.

Also in Santa Maria, Buffalo Wild Wings reportedly is in line to open Sept. 25 at 795 E Betteravia Rd.

Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics Opens

Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics is now open at 1435 State St. The company focuses on advancements in prosthetics and orthotics, which are tailored to meet each patient's needs and lifestyle.

Achilles is new to Santa Barbara, but has been in business since 1978, with offices in Santa Maria, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo and Templeton.

“Whether it is for the active life style of a child or for marathon runners to motorcycle riders, each and every patient receives custom solutions to help them reach their physical potentials,” the company said in a statement.

Santa Barbara jeweler wins design award

Jewelry designer Gregore Morin has won his 19th American Gem Trade Association Spectrum Award.

Morin won in the category of business/day wear manufacturing and his winning earrings were constructed using avant-garde techniques and materials, 18K white gold and aluminum, featuring freshwater cultured pearls accented with purple garnets.

Gregore and Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers, located in Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, is a husband and wife custom jewelry design team in business since 2002.

The American Gem Trade Association Spectrum Awards are considered the most prestigious creative recognition for 15 categories of the jewelry industry.

