BizHawk: Zizzo’s Coffee Helps Fill in Hollister Village

Zizzo’s Coffee is one of the latest businesses to find a home in the newly finished mixed-use Hollister Village in Goleta.

It’s Zizzo’s third location, coming after the original drive-through at 370 Storke Road and one in the nearby Ice in Paradise ice rink at 6985 Santa Felicia Drive.

In addition to traditional café drinks, Zizzo’s offers a food menu as well as beer and wine.

Head chef Anthony Salcedo told Noozhawk the new location, at 7060 Hollister Ave., is in the middle of a very soft opening, and plans to have a more formal opening in about two weeks, when the ample UC Santa Barbara student workforce is settled for the summer.

The recent opening of Hollister Village, he said, presented a great opportunity for Zizzo’s to expand.

“Everything’s really blowing up in this area,” he said of Goleta’s recent spate of development. “And you’ve got to kind of strike when the iron’s hot. This is a great, brand-new location; it’s fresh.”

The new storefront’s convenient spot and clean, welcoming atmosphere, he said, makes it a perfect place for any type of patron, Salcedo said.

“You can come in in the afternoon and study, go take your books home, and come back and have a beer and watch the game,” he said. “We’re trying to mix the Goleta culture. We work hard, but we also want to play and have a good time.”

Salcedo said that Zizzo’s places extra emphasis on sourcing its drinks and comestibles from local establishments.

Its bagels come from Bagel Café in Isla Vista, and many of its assortment of craft beers come from Goleta breweries like M.Special Brewing Co. and Draughtsmen Aleworks.

The new Zizzo’s also has an array of TVs ready for sports viewing.

“We really want to have a good night business,” Salcedo said.

“People come in and can watch NFL Sunday Ticket, watch the games, and their favorite baseball teams. Right now, we’re doing the NBA Finals here — that’s proving to be really nice. We really want to focus on having our good group of locals and regulars who we see all the time.”

The new Zizzo’s opens at 6 a.m. and stops selling alcohol at 11 p.m., and, in terms of closing, Salcedo said, “if it’s busy, we’re here all night.”

Pacific Health Foods opens first organic bakery in Carpinteria

An organic bakery has joined the variety of food- and diet-related offerings at Carpinteria’s Pacific Health Foods, located at 944 Linden Ave.

The establishment says that it is the first and only organic bakery in the city.

Pacific Health Foods, founded in 1991, is a grocery store that focuses on healthy food choices, like locally sourced produce.

The establishment also has an organic juice and smoothie bar, and sells dietary supplements, vitamins, probiotics, and household items produced without chemicals or animal cruelty.

The bakery’s pastries, breads, and other comestibles are geared toward a wide range of diets, including vegan and “paleo,” and those without dairy and gluten, said Pacific Health Food’s Whitney Noll.

In about a week, a newly launched website will feature a catering form for large, specialized orders, Noll told Noozhawk.

Deckers welcomes a new CEO

Earlier this week, Dave Powers, president of Deckers Brands, became the company’s CEO.

The change comes with the retirement of now-former CEO Angel Martinez, who is continuing on as the apparel company’s chairman of the board of directors.

Martinez had previously been the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Reebok and the CEO and president of Rockport, two other footwear and apparel companies.

Deckers makes footwear, clothing, and related accessories for both casual and outdoorsy use and is the parent of well-known brands like UGG and Hoka One One.

Powers has been with Deckers for four years and took over as president in March 2015. He has previously held executive positions at Converse, Timberland, and Gap.

“Through his career in retail and footwear, and especially during the past four years at Deckers, Dave has exhibited all the qualities that we’ve been looking for in the company’s next chief executive officer,” Martinez said in a press release.

Handlebar Coffee Roasters to open a second location

Handlebar Coffee Roasters, located at 128 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara, is working on opening a second location on De La Vina Street later this year.

The company leased the property at 2720 De La Vina, which used to be The Sleep Shoppes.

The new location, according to the company’s website, has 4,000 square feet of retail space.

Handlebar was opened in 2011 by former professional cyclists Kim Anderson and Aaron Olson.

In addition to roasting coffee, Handlebar is a café and sells its own merchandise.

