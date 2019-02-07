Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 7 , 2019, 10:48 pm | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Bossie’s Kitchen Opens Under the Cow in Santa Barbara

Ben Romo has launched a private consulting firm; commercial property sales decline in 2018

Christina Olufson, left, and Lauren Herman are the co-owners of Bossie’s Kitchen in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Christina Olufson, left, and Lauren Herman are the co-owners of Bossie’s Kitchen, which has opened at 901 Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 7, 2019 | 8:56 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Underneath the iconic cow, Bossie's Kitchen has opened on the corner of Canon Perdido and Milpas streets in Santa Barbara. 

"It's been a lifelong dream," said chef and co-owner Lauren Herman. 

She and her wife, Christina Olufson, also a chef and co-owner, moved from Los Angeles to open the eatery.

The two married about five years ago at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. When they were looking out above the city from the clocktower, they said, "Wouldn't it be great to live here?"

Now they do.

"We love this corner," Olufson said. "We love the building and its style, the art deco aspect of it."

"We love the cow on top," Herman said. 

The original building was home to the Live Oak Dairy, constructed in 1939. The dairy was built at a time when there were more than 10 dairies operating in the area.

The building served as Live Oak’s new creamery/processing plant. The top of the building features a calf looking back at its mother, Bossie, the cow. 

For now the restaurant is open from 4 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m. There's a happy hour and they specialize in cookies and other pastries. Soon they will offer donuts and churros.

Eventually, the two said, they want to serve "lunchboxes" — sandwich, chips, soda, to the students from Santa Barbara High School. They are also planning special happy hours after Santa Barbara Bowl shows.

People can order at the counter and take it to go, and there are also tables inside for people who want to eat at the restaurant. Meal items include seasonal salads, chicken, macaroni and cheese, fresh fruit and vegetables plates.

Ben Romo Click to view larger
Ben Romo

"We just want to make it easy for people to grab a quick, nutritious bite of food that is going to be good," Herman said. "We want to keep it casual, so people can drop in, and come and go as they please."

Romo Goes Back to His Roots

Santa Barbara-native Ben Romo has launched a private consulting firm, Romo & Associates. Romo said the firm specializes in government relations, community engagement, strategic communications and organizational leadership and change.

“I have been super lucky throughout my career to work in a range of areas that align with my core values — helping others by supporting people, communities, organizations, and systems to be more successful and impactful,” Romo said.  “Having a positive impact in the world is a requirement of any project we take on.”

Romo began his career in 1996 working on the campaigns and congressional offices of U.S. Representatives Walter and Lois Capps. He parlayed that into a political consulting firm through which he managed and supported dozens of local campaigns in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

In 2005, Romo left the political arena for a job at the Santa Barbara County Education Office. In 2012, Romo became the executive director of First 5 of Santa Barbara County, an agency that invests sales taxes on cigarettes into programs and strategies that help children get ready for kindergarten.

In 2018, Romo left his position at First 5 for a one-year special assignment as the community recovery and engagement coordinator for the County Office of Emergency Management.

In that role, he created and oversaw the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery, and Rebuilding, a centralized hub serving the hundreds of residents and families who were most affected by the Jan. 9 debris flows.

“Creating positive change — whether at the individual, neighborhood, organizational, or community level — requires a strategic approach, the engagement of diverse resources, and effective implementation leading to clear and measurable results,” Romo said. “We are excited to support the many people and organizations doing profoundly important work in Santa Barbara County and beyond.”

Commercial Property Sales Decline in 2018

Santa Barbara County's South Coast saw 79 commercial property sales in 2018, the lowest since 2011, and a 16-percent drop below the prior five-year average, according to a report from Hayes Commercial Group.

"Commercial sales on the South Coast in 2018 did not quite match the remarkable levels generated in the prior five years, as the impacts of the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow set a more subdued pace for most of the year," according to Ted Hoagland, marketing director for Hayes. 

The fourth quarter showed the highest dollar volume quarter on record, excluding hotel sales; there were four $15-million-plus sales in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Target’s purchase of 3891 State St. in Santa Barbara was for $27 million. A property at 75 Robin Hill Road in Goleta also sold for $27 million. RAF Pacifica purchased five entitled parcels in Goleta’s Cabrillo Business Park, listed for $26 million, according to Hayes. 

Owner-user buyers represented more than half of all transactions for the year, which is "unprecedented," according to Hayes.

Investor-only puchases decreased in 2018. There were 38 investor transactions in 2018, compared to 61 in 2017.

"No doubt, the disasters played a part in this drop," the report states. "However, the evidence, not to mention the sense among brokers, suggests that underlying investor demand has stepped down a notch since the unprecedented rally from mid-2012 through 2017."

Hoagland said that the first quarter of 2019 will likely be slow, as the market recovers from the high volume of the previous quarter. 

"Owner-users will continue to drive a large share of sales, as long as the economy keeps eluding recession," the report states. "There have been many recent price reductions on investment property, which may entice hesitant investors into action. This softening of pricing is expected to push cap rates upward during the coming year."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 