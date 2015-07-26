Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Black Bear Spotted Wandering Around Lompoc Neighborhood

California Fish & Wildlife warden responding to La Purisima Highlands after sighting

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh was among those who had a black bear under surveillance Sunday evening in La Purisima Highlands.
Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh was among those who had a black bear under surveillance Sunday evening in La Purisima Highlands. (Pat Walsh photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 26, 2015 | 7:58 p.m.

A bear was spotted Sunday evening near a Lompoc Valley neighborhood, according to Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh.

“So the answer is, ‘yes’ there are bears in Lompoc,” Walsh said via his Twitter account. He also posted a photo showing the animal from afar.

The critter was spotted about 7 p.m. near the La Purisima Highlands neighborhood, Walsh said.

The La Purisima Highlands neighborhood is at the northern edge of the city limits and sits above a closed drive-in theater.

A California Fish & Wildlife warden was en route to deal with the bear, Walsh added.

California’s black bear population has increased over the past 25 years, according to the state Fish & Wildlife data.

In 1982, California’s bear population was estimated to be between 10,000 and 15,000, officials said. Today, conservative estimates put the statewide black bear population between 25,000 and 30,000, the department’s website said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 