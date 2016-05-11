Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Black Bear Captured After Wandering Through Western Goleta Neighborhoods

Animal, estimated to weigh 250-300 pounds, was tranquilized and was to be released in Los Padres National Forest

A black bear that spent much of Wednesday wandering through neighborhoods in Western Goleta was tranquilized and was being relocated to the Santa Ynez Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 3:41 p.m. | May 11, 2016 | 8:15 a.m.
A black bear paid a visit to Goleta Councilwoman Paula Perotte’s yard Wednesday morning and her dog kept an eye on it. Click to view larger
An adult black bear was captured Wednesday afternoon, but not before spending several hours wandering through neighborhoods in western Goleta.  

The bear, a male estimated to weigh 250-300 pounds, was first reported at about 8 a.m. behind some homes on the 7800 block of Rio Vista Drive in the Winchester Canyon area, according to Jamie Dostal, a warden with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

After being monitored for nearly two hours by Fish and Wildlife personnel and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, the bear headed east up towards Cathedral Oaks Road.

It then made its way down Gerard Drive, followed by a procession of emergency personnel with emergency lights flashing.

A while later, after loping through front and back yards on several other streets, the bear disappeared into a culvert between Calle Real and Highway 101, just south of Hemstead Avenue.

It was in that area that wardens were able to tranquilize the animal and capture it, Dostal said.

"He was using the culvert to go back and forth underneath the highway and the railroad tracks," Dostal said. "We got in a spot to get close with a tranquilizer gun and dart him. He went back and forth a few more times, and we darted him again and immobilized him."

The bear was being transported up into the Santa Ynez mountains for release into Los Padres National Forest, Dostal said.

During its adventure, the bear climbed a few fences, walked through backyards and even looked into the windows of a few homes on Rio Vista, between Cathedral Oaks and Winchester Canyon.

It also caused a stir for residents on Rio Vista Drive, including Goleta City Councilwoman Paula Perotte.

"When I woke up this morning, my dog was barking and going crazy," Perotte said in an email to Noozhawk. "I look out my bedroom window, and I see a black bear. That's a first...I've lived in this canyon for over 30 years, and that's a first."

Her next-door neighbor, John Ugoretz, was helping his 12-year-old daughter, Sadie, get ready for school when the bruin showed up.

Sheriff’s deputies join in the search Wednesday for a black bear that wandered through neighborhoods in Western Goleta before being tranquilized and relocated back to Los Padres National Forest. Click to view larger
"I was doing my daughter's hair, getting her ready to go to school, when she said, 'There's a bear in the backyard,' Ugoretz told Noozhawk. "I said, 'Of course, you did,' but then went and looked out the window and saw it standing our our spa.

"It was quite a show for the family."

Michael Romp, who lives on Langlo Ranch Road, said he was heading out on his morning run when he saw the bear cross Winchester Canyon Road in front of him from a field to the south. He said the animal appeared calm as it headed towards the back yards of his neighbors' homes.

While the bear was loose, the Sheriff's Department used the 9-1-1 system to alert some 3,000 residents in Western Goleta that deputies and wildlife officials were trying to capture a bear in the area, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Schools in the area, including Brandon and Ellwood elementary schools, were alerted, and reportedly kept their students in at recess.

Noozhawk Executive Editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A black bear looks into the window of Goleta City Councilwoman Paula Perotte’s home on Rio Vista in the Winchester Canyon area of Goleta on Wednesday. The animal ran through nearby neighborhoods before eventually being captured near Highway 101. Click to view larger
Reader Comments

