Black Friday Starts Out Wet in Goleta, Santa Barbara County

Some early-bird shoppers had to contend with more than crowds as Black Friday dawned with rain showers along the South Coast and other parts of Santa Barbara County.

Goleta was the wettest spot in the county, as a low-pressure system centered off the coast was pushing moisture into the region.

By 7:30 a.m., about a half inch of rain had been recorded at several gauges throughout the Goleta Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The UCSB Fire Station had measured 0.51 inches in the previous three hours, while Tecolote Canyon had 0.49 inches, and San Marcos Pass had 0.46 inches.

National Weather Service forecasters were calling for mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers Friday, mainly before 10 a.m.

Partly cloudy conditions were expected later in the day, with sunshine returning in full force on Saturday.

Daytime highs were predicted to be around 70, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

