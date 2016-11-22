Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Black FURday at Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Cuddlebuster deals you won't want to miss!

By Santa Barbara County Animal Services | November 22, 2016 | 9:22 a.m.

Black Friday has gone to the animals as Santa Barbara County Animal Services opens its doors for Black FURday. 

On a day that is notorious for crazy price cuts and even crazier customer behavior, Animal Services’ recommends you to skip the chaos and cozy up to a cat, dog, or rabbit instead; or feel free to take part in the craziness and make the shelter your last stop.

For the thousands of people who do venture out on Black Friday, all three shelters will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Black FURday adoptions.

On Friday, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., all adoptions will be 50 percent off. Shop early to take advantage of our Cuddlebuster deal and adopt any animal with any amount of black for FREE from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Adoption Matchmakers will be on hand to assist those looking to adopt. Licensing fees may apply.

Black FURday is a great time to adopt a new family member. There is plenty of time to help your new cuddly canine, fluffy feline, or beautiful bunny adjust to their new home before the holidays.

In addition, pets have many health benefits including helping you to fight off those winter blues.

With all of the rich foods that tend to be enjoyed throughout December, adopting a new walking companion, also known as a dog, is sure to help you stay healthy while adopting a rabbit will encourage you to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Adopting a cat this time of the year has its perks as well; like a built in lap warmer which can help reduce your heating bills.

All three Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters’ are full of amazing animals with a lot of love left to give. This holiday season, when all is focused on giving, open your home to a shelter pet.

Giving the gift of a home to a homeless animal is sure to leave you on the receiving end of many things including unconditional love.

All adopted animals include a health check, spay or neuter, applicable vaccinations, and a starter bag of food. You will not find a better deal at any other stop!

Don’t miss out; make sure a stop at your local shelter is planned for Black FURday. You can find these deep discounts on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Rd in Santa Maria, the La PAWS Adoption Center at 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc, or at the Santa Barbara Shelter at 5473 Overpass Rd.

 

