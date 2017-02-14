Black History Month Event a Celebration of Diversity

The North County Coalition will mark Black History Month with a celebration based on the theme Black History: A Legacy of Strength Rooted in the Past, Many Cultures, All Sizes, All Colors Celebrating Diversity. The event begins at noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria.

The coalition is made up of several groups: the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the NAACP, United Domestic Workers (UDW), Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, Democratic Club Of Santa Maria Valley, Conflict Solutions Center, and Lompoc Valley Democratic Club.

Keynote speaker is Doug Moore, executive director of UDW, and vice-president of AFSCME International.

Among local government officials invited to attend and to bring greetings are Rep. Salud Carbajal, D.-24th Dist. and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D.-19th Dist. The event also will feature music, poetry and dance from groups and individuals in the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez valleys.

Black History month is observed every February.

The event began in 1926 when Carter G. Woodson “was disturbed to find in his studies that history largely ignored the black American population and when blacks did figure into the picture, it was generally in ways that reflected the inferior social position they were assigned at the time.”

February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of the nation’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, on Feb. 12, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, a self-liberated slave, on Feb. 14.

The local celebration is free and open to the public; however, all attendees wishing to receive a free meal must contact one of the following people to reserve a meal:

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP president, 448-7869; Yesenia DeCasaus, UDW regional coordinator, 349-9656; Connie Ford, president, Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley, 878-8987; or Janet Blevins, Lompoc Valley Democratic Club president, 717-4160.

— Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt for North County Coalition.