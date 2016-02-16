Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Black Leaders to Convene for Forum Addressing Sustainable Community Care

By Institute for Congretional Trauma and Growth | February 16, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Faith and community leaders are invited to gather at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara to learn from field experts about local and national nonprofits making a difference at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2016.

The evening will feature Gregory Ellison II, founder and director of Fearless Dialogues, a grassroots initiative committed to creating spaces for unlikely partners to engage in hard, heartfelt conversations; Leroy and Donna Barber, co-founders of The Voices Project conference, which brings together black leaders from around the country for conversations about the black community’s role as leaders and cultural influencers; and Keith Terry, executive director of YStrive, which offers educational opportunities and job-training skills for the riskiest of at-risk youth.

Together these organizations’ missions address past community traumas and current community healing, and they also prepare leaders to solve future community care needs.

They showcase how black leaders transform communities for health and healing every day. Grassroots initiatives like these, as well as #blacklivesmatter, enhance ongoing efforts among black-led nonprofits and businesses calling communities to be honest about what has happened in the past and to generate together sustainable impacts for thriving in the present and future.

The forum costs $35 per person and $15 for students, including a panel discussion, exhibits featuring each nonprofit, evening refreshments and free onsite parking.

All monies go to support costs for this forum. Any additional proceeds or donations will be put towards future educational forums.

For more information and to register online visit www.ictg.org/forum.html or email [email protected].

The Institute for Congretional Trauma and Growth sees a day when ministers easily locate and access useful tools and information needed to respond to the traumas and disasters in their congregations and communities.

