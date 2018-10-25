Thursday, October 25 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Black Lives Matter Activist to Examine Hate, Love, Resilience at UCSB MultiCultural Center Talk

By Itzy Canales for UCSB Multicultural Center | October 25, 2018 | 1:34 p.m.

UCSB Division of Student Affairs and the UCSB MultiCultural Center will present Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter co-founder and activist, speaking as part of the Engaging Communities in Resilient Love Series, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov 15, at Corwin Pavillion.

If #BlackLivesMatter means anything, it’s largely due to the empathy and action in times of injustice demonstrated by Cullors and co-founders Alicia Garza, who presented for the MCC in 2017; and Opal Tometi, who continues her work for social justice both off and online.

Backed by massive social media and activist support in the wake of George Zimmermon’s acquittal after he murdered Trayvon Martin, the three women inspired an international organization for activists seeking a society in which the lives of Black Folk are not treated any less than another.

There are plenty who disagree, however, accusing Cullors, Garza, Tometi and the collective community inspired by their work of being unpatriotic, exclusionary, hateful, dangerous, racist and even terrorists.

Cullors, a self-proclaimed “artist, organizer, and freedom fighter” is not new to the discriminatory violence in which much of #BlackLivesMatter works to combat.

Her New York Times Bestseller book When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir not only addresses the brutality men in her family have experienced firsthand and how that has influenced her passion, but acts as a deconstruction of the societal expectations that told her how she should experience womanhood, sexuality, spirituality, and herself.

At her UCSB talk, Cullors will take a look back on the history Black Lives Matter has made, on her shared experiences with those who have faced hatred with resilient love, and what she owes to her past in the making of her present and future.

She will explore themes found in her bestselling memoir.

This lecture is part of the Living Lives of Resilient Love in a Time of Hate Series, launched by Margaret Klawunn, vice chancellor of Student Affairs, in fall 2016 to ask how we might respond ethically and honorably to hate and violence.

The series features visiting artists and academies to promote conversations and creative work that forge a love-driven response to hate, hurt and fear. The series has hosted Alicia Garza, Tricia Rose, Favianna Rodriguez, David Kim and Sunni Patterson.

— Itzy Canales for UCSB Multicultural Center.

 

